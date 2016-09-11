Aussie netball star pregnant

Australian netball captain Laura Geitz pregnant with first child

Dean Kozanic Australian Diamonds' star Laura Geitz, left, competes with Silver Fern Bailey Mes for possession last year.

The Silver Ferns' chances of upsetting Australia in next month's Constellation Cup netball series just got slightly easier.

Australian Diamonds captain Laura Geitz revealed to Sydney newspaper The Daily Telegraph, she and husband Mark Gilbride are expecting their first child in early March.

The star defender, who has played 64 tests for Australia, has been a frequent thorn for the Silver Ferns' attacking end in recent years.

Geitz broke the news to team-mates following the Queensland Firebirds' double extra-time final win over the New South Wales Swifts in the trans-Tasman league decider on July 31.

"This will be my last game in the purple dress [the Firebirds' distinctive uniform colour] for a while. I've been offered the most amazing job opportunity for next year that I just can't turn down. You get to a point in your life where you realise that when some job opportunities come along, they are just too good to let go," she said.

"So, next year, I am going to be a mum."

We are overwhelmed to wake up to so many beautiful messages from you all this morning.… https://t.co/EvoSDK2dBz — Laura Geitz (@LauraFirebirds) September 10, 2016

Geitz, 28, was nine weeks pregnant in the final and battled morning sickness.

"I kept worrying I was was going to have to go off the court to vomit."

Geitz admitted the baby is something of a miracle with her cycles often irregular or non-existant.

"I'd had one cycle in six months, and I remember our team doctor said to me: 'You have to let your body realise it's female, it's not a machine.' So we were under the impression there was no chance of me falling pregnant when I was training so hard."

Geitz has been a key member of the Firebirds throughout the nine-year history of the trans-Tasman competition, which has disbanded.

She would sit out the inaugural season of the Australian national league to concentrate on motherhood.

Geitz debuted for Australia in 2008 and has been their skipper since 2013, leading the Diamonds to Commonwealth Games and World Cup glory.

