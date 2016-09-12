Two new Aussie netball faces

Diamonds pick two newcomers for Constellation Cup netball series against Silver Ferns

JOHN DAVIDSON/PHOTOSPORT Laura Geitz will miss the Constellation Cup series against New Zealand because she is pregnant.

Jo Weston and Gretel Tippett have been added to the Diamonds' squad for the four Constellation Cup netball tests against New Zealand.

Captain Laura Geitz is unavailable due to pregnancy, meaning Clare McMeniman will continue as acting skipper, while Kristina Manua and Stephanie Wood have dropped out after being members of the successful Quad Series squad to make way for Weston and Tippett.

"We were pleased with our team's recent performance at the Netball Quad Series and wish to give them more court time together to continue to strengthen their connections," coach Lisa Alexander said.

"Jo and Gretel will provide different options for us.

"Both had strong ANZ Championship seasons and have impressed selectors with their training during our Quad Series pre-departure camp. They will blend seamlessly into the team."

Australia has held the Constellation Cup for the past three seasons, but only after they retained the silverware in a 2-2 series draw last year.

They have also dropped the title just once, ahead of the seventh annual competition, which begins in Sydney on October 9.

"There's no better sporting rivalry than Australia and New Zealand," Alexander said.

"After facing the Silver Ferns in the Quad Series, we know we will be challenged in the Constellation Cup.

"Nothing less than our best will be acceptable in order to retain the Cup."

Diamonds squad: Caitlin Bassett, April Brandley, Sharni Layton, Clare McMeniman, Natalie Medhurst, Kim Ravaillion, Madi Robinson, Gabi Simpson, Caitlin Thwaites, Gretel Tippett, Liz Watson, Jo Weston.

Matches: at Quidos Bank Stadium, Sydney, Oct 9; Silverdome, Launceston, Oct 12; Vector Arena, Auckland, Oct 15; ILT Stadium Southland, Invercargill, Oct 20.

- AAP