Silver Ferns have lofty standards

Silver Ferns aim to maintain high standards against Jamaica

Michael Bradley Photography Silver Ferns Kayla Cullen, left, and Grace Rasmussen square off in training before their test against Jamaica in Palmerston North on Wednesday.

Expect the Silver Ferns to go for the jugular against Jamaica on Wednesday night.

The Silver Ferns pumped Jamaica 72-34 in the opening game of the Taini Jamison Trophy series in Nelson on Sunday and go into Wednesday night's game at CET Arena in Palmerston North as heavy favourites.

In game one the Silver Ferns looked good without reaching any great heights and despite the massive scoreline, New Zealand coach Janine Southby believes they can still improve

Anthony Au-Yeung Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby.

"We know we've got a lot more to give; this group has a lot more growth to do," Southby said. "We know they're doing some things reasonably well, but the reality is we want to be world champions and we've got a long way to go in that space.

"It's still baby steps at the moment and we've got to keep pushing ourselves to keep getting better."

The Silver Ferns have high standards and if they want to topple world No 1 Australia, who they play in the Constellation Cup in October, New Zealand need to keep performing at a high level.

"I think at the moment that's where we've set our challenge; for us to come away from this series and feel like we're ready for Con Cup. We absolutely have to go in with that attitude."

And with the way Southby spoke it sounds like she wants the team to get a lot better.

"[We're] just really tidying up a couple of things that came out of the Nelson game we weren't happy with. [There were] some areas that we had a couple of lulls and it got a little bit scrappy and messy at times."

She pointed to their connections through court on attack and timing on defence as areas to work on.

Southby aims to get everyone in the squad on court in this series, but it is a matter of making sure they are in a strong enough position to blood them.

That means young shooter Maia Wilson could possibly play her first test, with Jane Watson, Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Storm Purvis having already been handed a debut this year.

When Southby made a few changes late in the game on Sunday, combinations suffered slightly, but that is to be expected when building new connections.

It is always said Jamaica play at a high speed, but in on Sunday night, New Zealand's attack was humming, where midcourters Grace Rasmussen and Laura Langman were flying down court, letting the ball go with pace.

Southby said they have fast athletes, but need to remember to change their pace occasionally, because the defence can read what's happening.

Jamaican coach Minneth Reynolds said her team were too impatient in the 38-goal loss but acknowledged they were in a rebuilding phase.

Star shooters Romelda Aiken and Jhaniele Fowler-Reid were left at home so they can build depth, which has made the Silver Ferns' task easier in this series.

Reynolds said they finished strongly, so there was something to be positive about.

Wednesday's test will be the fourth time Jamaica have played in Palmerston North.

They played tests in 1997 (New Zealand won 55-43), 1990 (New Zealand won 61-32) and 1986 (New Zealand won 40-38).

