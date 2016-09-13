English import bolsters Tactix

Tactix sign English shooter Kadeen Corbin to cover loss of international stars

GETTY IMAGES England international shooter Kadeen Corbin has signed to play for the Mainland Tactix for next year's inaugural Elite Netball League.

The Mainland Tactix have filled a void in their international-class shooting circle for next year's new domestic competition by signing England goal shoot Kadeen Corbin.

Anxious to sign an experienced shooter after Silver Fern Bailey Mes and Malawi star Mwai Kumwenda opted to leave the struggling franchise in quick succession late last month, the Tactix were relieved to confirm the 24-year-old had agreed to a deal that completes their roster.

Corbin, who played in the recent Quad Series including Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, is expected to join the Tactix in January ahead of the inaugural ANZ Elite Netball League in March.

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ Malawai international Mwai Kumwenda opted to join Australia's Melbourne Vixens shortly after Bailey Mes announced her return to Auckland.

"She's accurate, athletic and fast," said Tactix chief executive Brigit Hearn.

"Kadeen's got a keen desire to come here and work under one of the best shooting coaches in the world [Sue Hawkins] to improve her game."

GETTY IMAGES Silver Fern Bailey Mes was the first Mainland Tactix shooter to confirm she would not play for the struggling franchise in the new domestic competition.

Hearn said Hawkins surveyed domestic options before targeting 1.77-metre Corbin, who represented England at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow before being considered unlucky to miss selection for last year's world championships.

"We felt our best option was to go for someone with experience, their [Mes and Kumwenda] leaving left us with a significant gap to fill."

Mes decided to return to her native Auckland the Mystics and three days later Kumwenda revealed she would join the Melbourne Vixens for the revamped ANZ Championship.

Hearn said while Mes and Kumwenda interchanged between goal shoot and goal attack, Corbin was a specialist GS and would combine with veteran Anna Thompson or Brooke Leaver, another new signing from the Southern Steel.

"We will look to have a moving circle rather than the tall, holding game," said Hearn.

Corbin, who will play for England in October's Fast5 tournament in Melbourne, embraced that challenge ahead of her career move.

Super excited for next season ill be playing for Mainland Tactix...New Zealand here I come https://t.co/wR4XesF500 — Kadeen Corbin (@Kadeen_Corbin) September 12, 2016

"I'm really excited to be coming out to Christchurch and for the opportunity to play with such a talented group of athletes," she said.

Corbin joins seven players from the Tactix 2016 team and is the third signing alongside Leaver and former Silver Ferns defender Temalisi Fakahokotau.

"We have some experienced heads in there with some young exciting talent," Hearn said.

Mainland Tactix squad: Kadeen Corbin, Charlotte Elley, Temalisi Fakahokotau, Brooke Leaver, Nicola Mackle, Jess Moulds, Erikana Pedersen, Hayley Saunders, Anna Thompson, Zoe Walker.

Coach: Sue Hawkins

