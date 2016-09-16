Mum's death spurs girl to gold

Waikato girl dedicates netball gold medal to late mother

CHRISTINE CORNEGE/FAIRFAX NZ Sade Morrison-Kaipara's mum, Tamara Kaipara, was diagnosed with cervical cancer in November last year.

Sade Morrison-Kaipara broke down in tears when the final whistle blew.

It was a touching finish to an emotional week for the 13-year-old from Berkley Normal Middle School.

In the space of a four days, she lost her mum, Tamara Kaipara, to cancer while she was playing netball for her school at the AIMS Games in Tauranga.

But instead of leaving the tournament, she decided to battle on and keep playing in honour of her mum.

"After she passed I didn't really have to think about it. My goal for that week was to play hard for my mum, so I did.

"I wanted to get stuff off my mind and just play, and netball makes me happy."

Her team went on to make the finals and beat Hutt Intermediate, 20-19, in a thrilling finish.

She said she broke down when her manager handed her her mum's necklace.

"I have her locket that has a picture of me and Mum in it that I had been wearing since she gave it to me. When I saw the necklace I dropped to the ground and burst into tears."

In November 2015, Tamara was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

The 31-year-old would typically be seen most Saturdays down at the netball courts. Dressed in her yellow hi-vis jacket, gumboots, track pants, she would pace up and down the sideline, yelling, cheering, but most of all, supporting her daughter, the eldest of seven children.

"She was always encouraging me, yelling at me to play harder, and jumping with joy when we would win."

Sade said her mum would have been proud of her gold medal.

"I can't imagine how she would take this because it's such a big thing winning at AIMS, I haven't had a big success like this before.

"I know she would say she's proud of me and tell me I played really well, and that she loves me.

"I really love my mum."

Sade said the support from her family, the school, teammates, and their families got her through the week.

The team wore black armbands as a sign of respect for her mum, as did other Berkley Normal Middle School students competing in other sports during AIMS Games.

Coach Natalie Walker said she was proud of the girls during such an emotional week.

"It was a real rollercoaster. I was really impressed with the way the girls pulled together and did it for each other.

"They [Hutt Intermediate] had been unbeaten all year. We were just lucky our shooter shot the winning goal on fulltime."

The Hamilton team set a goal at the start of the week to make the top 10.

"I think we just kept surprising ourselves," Walker said. "To make the final and win was a dream, not a goal."

