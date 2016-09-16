No complacency for Ferns

No complacency for Silver Ferns ahead of final test against Jamaica in Rotorua

PHOTOSPORT Kayla Cullen says the Silver Ferns won't be complacent heading into the final test against Jamaica.

Oh, for what might have been.

The Silver Ferns and Jamaica's Sunshine Girls have played eight quarters of netball this week, but only been in a contest for one of them.

That was the third period in Palmerston North on Wednesday, where both teams scored 13 goals. In the other seven, the margin between the two sides has been no less than five.

Jamaica left their two stars, shooters Jhaniele Fowler-Reid and Romelda Aiken at home, and while they might not have been able to change the results, they might have at least made the series more competitive.

It's something that's crossed Kayla Cullen's mind, though the Silver Ferns defender knows it was out of their hands entirely.

"I guess it would have been nice if they did bring Romelda and Jhaniele, but there's nothing that we can do about it. They're building and so are we, so it's a good opportunity for both teams to get more court time for their younger players."

Cullen is one of the Ferns who has been sharing court time, but not with a younger player. New coach Janine Southby has been switching between her and veteran Laura Langman at wing defence during her time in charge, something she doesn't mind, for now.

"It's good having Laura come into wing defence and having two people cover that position. It's really good for the team and it gives me a break," she said.

"I think long-term, wing defence is my suited position and where I'm most valuable to the team, so I'd like to get a solid run at wing D and stay there for a while."

While there have been lopsided scorelines in both tests so far (72-34 in Nelson and 61-38 in Palmerston North), the Ferns won't be switching off ahead of Saturday's final Taini Jamison Trophy encounter at the Energy Events Centre in Rotorua.

"I guess with Jamaica you never know what to expect - you could beat them by 20, and then you could have a really close game with them, so we're definitely not getting complacent and we definitely know to expect the unexpected," said Cullen.

"We're still putting our top lineup out there and trying to get another comfortable win under our belts - we don't want to lie down and let them take it."

While they might not be receiving that great a test on court, these games are still valuable time together for the new-look Ferns squad, who are looking to gel as they take their first steps towards the Commonwealth Games in 2018 and the next Word Cup in 2019.

Cullen said that after a month together, they are in a good space.

"This is probably one of the most enjoyable international seasons that I've had. We just get along really well, which helps, and I think there's been a lot of growth from the beginning of the Quad Series until now, which is great to see."

First centre pass for Saturday's test is at 5.15pm.

