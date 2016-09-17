Silver Ferns complete whitewash

Silver Ferns overcome spirited Jamaica in Rotorua to complete series whitewash

WARWICK SMITH/FAIRFAX NZ Captain Katrina Grant was solid in defence as the Silver Ferns beat Jamaica.

Jamaica's week-long stay in New Zealand came to an inevitable end on Saturday in Rotorua, as their Sunshine Girls were beaten for the third test in a row by the Silver Ferns, 66-38.

The Taini Jamison Trophy was already secured, after the Ferns' wins in Palmerston North (61-38 on Wednesday) and Nelson (72-34 last Sunday) but Jamaica came out at the Energy Events Centre intent on redeeming themselves after those two poor showings, and what they managed to do early suggested that with their strongest lineup available, this series could have been a more interesting affair.

The Sunshine Girls held a slender lead for most of the first quarter, which ended with the scores tied 13-13, and the reason the Ferns hadn't been able to get away as they had in the past two games was that their shooters, Bailey Mes (25/28) and Te Paea Selby-Rickit (18/21) coughed the ball up a few too many times before getting in a good position to shoot.

Behind them, the midcourt trio of Laura Langman (at wing defence), Shannon Francois (centre), and Grace Rasmussen (wing attack) were combining better than they had in both their previous outings this year, for a quarter against South Africa in the Quad Series, and for the first half against Jamaica in Palmerston North, suggesting it had been worthwhile for coach Janine Southby to keep persisting with them, despite their prior wobbles.

If there was any weakness it was in their defensive work, as the Jamaican duo of Nicole Dixon (at centre) and Adean Thomas (wing attack) were able to dart around in front of the shooting circle, creating opportunities they'd been denied when the Ferns were on song.

In the second quarter, the Ferns found their groove, however, and in the space of 10 minutes, the game was put to bed, as pressure on defence and patience on attack helped them open up a 10-goal lead with five minutes to go in the period, which included a run of nine in a row at one stage.

The Sunshine Girls' second-quarter collapse was just as impressive as their first-quarter fight had been, but for all the wrong reasons, and with them trailing by 15 as the two teams went into the halftime break, the back half of the game was only going to be about two things for the Silver Ferns - how much they could run up the margin, and how much time they could give to some of their reserve players.

The first to come on was Ameliaranne Ekenasio, for Selby-Rickit at goal attack, and she acquitted herself well, finishing the game with 13 goals from 15 attempts.

The Ferns weren't as destructive in the third quarter as they had been before the break, but they still managed to extend their lead, reaching a half century just before the buzzer went, which allowed Southby to ring more changes for the final spell, introducing Phoenix Karaka for Jane Watson at goal keep, and giving teenager Maia Wilson an extended run in place of Mes at goal shoot, while Storm Purvis also got on late in the piece.

All contributed in the final spell as the Ferns ran up the margin, with 18-year-old Wilson shooting a neat 10 from 11.

While Jamaica ultimately couldn't get the job done in Rotorua, their valiant first-quarter effort hinted at what might have been had they come with a full-strength side, including their two star shooters, Jhaniele Fowler-Reid and Romelda Aiken, both familiar faces from their work in the ANZ Championship, but absent this week.

The Ferns now have three weeks before the first of four Constellation Cup tests against Australia, on October 9 in Sydney, with the rest to follow in Tasmania, Auckland, and Invercargill.

AT A GLANCE

Silver Ferns 66 (Bailey Mes 25/28, Te Paea Selby-Rickit 18/21, Ameliaranne Ekenasio 13/15, Maia Wilson 10/11) beat the Jamaican Sunshine Girls 38 (Shantal Slater 21/25, Shanice Beckford 16/20, Rebekah Robinson 0/1, Vanessa Walker 1/2)

Q1: 13-13 Q2: 35-20 Q3: 50-28

