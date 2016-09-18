Silver Ferns having fun, but wary of the tougher tests that are coming their way

GETTY IMAGES Katrina Grant says the Silver Ferns know there's a fine line when it comes to having fun.

As Cyndi Lauper once said, the girls just want to have fun.

And in this case, the girls are the Silver Ferns, who wrapped up their three-test series against Jamaica on Saturday in Rotorua with a 66-38 win.

They have been together for nearly a month now, going back to the start of the Quad Series, where they finished second behind the Australian Diamonds, and in that time, the convivial atmosphere they've cultivated has been clear to see.

GETTY IMAGES Te Paea Selby-Rickit shoots during Saturday's win over Jamaica.

Captain Katrina Grant is aware of it, and she says that while it plays a big part in what they're trying to do, it is also something they have to be careful with, especially heading into the Constellation Cup series against Australia next month.

"There is a fine line. If you have too much fun, it can hinder your performance on court, but I think we have a good balancing act at the moment - against Australia it could be a completely different kettle of fish.

GETTY IMAGES Grace Rasmussen secures the ball against Jamaica on Saturday.

"With these girls, if they're enjoying themselves, they'll turn up to training and really give it their all. You're going to be excited to turn up, you're going to be excited to be here day-in, day-out. This is a very intense programme and some of the girls obviously are not used to it. I think if that enjoyment factor is there, they'll want to be there, and they'll want to perform for coach, for us and for our country, so it's a good thing."

It's an attitude that hasn't gone unnoticed by their coach, Janine Southby, either.

"The group has been really willing to try new things and have a go, there's still a lot of learning to be done, and like Katrina says, there is a fine line," she said.

GETTY IMAGES Bailey Mes receives a pass on Saturday.

"But we've been together for 28 days and you can't maintain a serious face for 28 days in a row and not have fun in that space. It's trying to keep it fresh and keep it energised.

"We know that coming up against Australia, we've got some really hard work to do, and we don't have a lot of time to prepare for that as a group, so it's up to us as individuals to go away from here and really keep living those Silver Ferns standards."

So far this year, the Ferns' performances and results have been right in line with expectations. They beat England, Jamaica and South Africa, without being threatened for more than one or two quarters in any of those matches, and they fought hard in their one meeting with Australia, before the Diamonds pulled away in the final quarter.

GETTY IMAGES Bailey Mes tries to haul in the ball.

But heading into the Constellation Cup, which brings four more clashes with Australia, starting on October 9, Southby says it's time to start expecting more.

"I believe in these girls and I think they've got great potential, and I don't think we have to wait for two years to see that happen. I actually think we should start demanding to see that now."

The Ferns are set to name their squad for the Constellation Cup this week, with the potential returns of Maria Tutaia and Anna Harrison from injury the only changes likely to be made. Southby said she would be receiving updates on their fitness early in the week, before the selection panel meets.

