Silver Ferns brush past Jamaica

Silver Ferns cruise to another win over Jamaica to secure Taini Jamison Trophy

WARWICK SMITH / FAIRFAX NZ The crowd enjoying the action in Palmerston North.

The Silver Ferns secured the Taini Jamison Trophy with another win over Jamaica, but really, there was never any danger of it going anywhere.

New Zealand beat Jamaica 61-38 at CET Arena in Palmerston North on Wednesday night, with Jamaica looking a lot better than when they were beaten 72-34 in Nelson on Sunday.

The Silver Ferns' links on attack were not quite as sharp as in Nelson, but they ran away with it in the end, scoring 19 goals in the final quarter in front of a crowd of 2523.

WARWICK SMITH / FAIRFAX NZ Shantal Slater, left, and Katrina Grant tussle for the ball.

There is one more game left in the three-match series, in Rotorua on Saturday, where the Silver Ferns are likely to try and build more combinations, but should look to be clinical and seal the series in style.

READ MORE:

* Silver Ferns set high standards

* Purvis keen on another crack

* Silver Ferns ease past Jamaica

* Jamaica's depth to be tested

* Grace Rasmussen's rise

Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby acknowledged the improved Jamaican team.

WARWICK SMITH / FAIRFAX NZ Shanice Beckford of Jamaica looks up court against the Silver Ferns.

"Credit to Jamaica they brought their A game tonight and certainly challenged us, particularly on attack around just getting in amongst it and brought a lot of physicality," she said. "So it did take us quite a lot of time to adjust.

"I think we recognised it, we just didn't adapt as well as we could have and we need to keep working on that ability to go to plan B when plan A isn't working, we're well aware of that."

She said they were pleased with the outcome, but the process wasn't where they wanted.

Warwick Smith Silver Ferns defender Jane Watson, right, and Jamaica goal shoot Shantal Slater return to earth after contesting a high ball during their match in Palmerston North on Wednesday night.

Jamaica changed their style, which was a surprise for the Silver Ferns.

Southby said the pressure they were under at times showed and they made uncharacteristic errors.

"That's something for us to go away and just really have a good look at. I think we've got to make sure we do our basics really well.

"And that is passing and catching the ball to the right people and being aware of where the defenders are sitting, because sometimes they were coming at us from all different angles and that's what we've prepared for."

Goal keep Jane Watson was the standout for the Silver Ferns and was into everything on defence, grabbing seven rebounds.

She made the night hard for Jamaica, who are without their tall shooters Jhaniele Fowler-Reid and Romelda Aiken, who have been left at home as they try to build depth.

Even without their two stars, Jamaica looked a changed outfit to change the game, playing with a lot more intensity and they were physical to start the match, which disrupted the Silver Ferns.

Their defence was shutting down the Silver Ferns' attacks and Jamaica even led until mid way through the first quarter, when New Zealand levelled it at 6-all, then edged in front by five goals by the end of the quarter.

Sunshine Girls goal keep Shamera Sterling was their best player in the first half and was able to out-leap Silver Ferns shooter Bailey Mes, who is very strong in the air.

New Zealand took charge in the second quarter with Watson in fine form, grabbing a couple of intercepts and some key rebounds from Jamaica's missed shots.

With the Silver Ferns in front 29-16 at halftime, the Jamaicans started well after the break, but then New Zealand started dominating the game.

Jamaica kept battling away and didn't let the lead blow out until the final spell.

The game was a lot better for their coach Minneth Reynolds.

"We were working on penetrating the New Zealand defence, as well as trying to limit their movement on attack," she said.

They were quietly happy about the closer scoreline, even though they lost.

"We need to be more consistent. If we were more consistent the score would have closer and we probably would have won the game."

Wing attack Grace Rasmussen continued her good form for the Silver Ferns with nice feeding on the circle edge and fast passes.

Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby made changes throughout the game as she looks to grow combinations, with all four shooters getting a run.

That meant young shooter Maia Wilson was handed a debut with four minutes to go in the final quarter and she kept a cool head, only missing one of her four shots at goal.

Along with Te Paea Selby-Rickit, who was playing her third test, it would have been one of New Zealand's most inexperienced shooting circles at the end of the game.

Kayla Cullen made a good impact off the bench at wing defence and Katrina Grant was strong in defence too.

Shanice Beckford, at wing attack and goal attack, and wing defence Vangelee Williams were among the better performers for Jamaica.

Silver Ferns 61 (Bailey Mes 23/28, Te Paea Selby-Rickit 27/38, Ameliaranne Ekenasio 8/12, Maia Wilson 3/4) Jamaica 38 (Shantal Slater 23/29, Shanice Beckford 9/15, Vanessa Walker 6/8) Quarter scores: 14-9, 29-16, 42-29, 61-38.

- Stuff