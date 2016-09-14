Netball salaries double

Australian league netball to get big pay rises

MARK NOLAN/GETTY IMAGES Former Australian goal defence Bianca Chatfield has helped bring in the new Australian netball league's new pay deal.

Australia's national league netballers will earn an average annual wage of A$67,500 (NZ$69,390) for a 20-hour week under the collective agreement belatedly unveiled in Melbourne on Wednesday.

That dwarfs the salaries of footballers in the AFL's new female competition and taking a major step towards attaining fully professional status for the sport's 80 contracted players.

"Ideally, we'd love to see it by the end of this five-year broadcast deal," said Netball Australia deputy chief executive Marne Fechner, who hailed the announcement as "an exciting day" for netball and women's sport in general.

Fechner said netball had maintained its position as "the leading female sports code", and its athletes as Australia's highest paid team sportswomen.

"We wanted to set the benchmark for women's sport, and we absolutely believe that we have achieved this with the new CPA," said Fechner.

Total player payments for the eight clubs will be A$675,000 – including A$500,000 in retainers, plus up to A$150,000 for "bona fide" employment, education and ambassador roles. The balance comes from health insurance and technology allowances.

From a total payment pool of A$5.4m, the minimum salary will more-than-double from the previous ANZ Championship deal: rising from A$13,250 to A$27,375.

By comparison, marquee players in the inaugural women's football league will earn A$25,000.

Former Diamond and Melbourne Vixens captain Bianca Chatfield, now working with both the Australian Netball Players' Association and new licence-holder Collingwood, was thrilled with the outcome of four months of negotiations.

"This has been a journey over many years between the athletes and the sport," Chatfield said. "Whilst we are not yet fully professional, the collaboration and collective will of all parties mean this will not be far away.

"Our ambition throughout this whole process has been to achieve that perfect balance between semi-professionalism, with the best possible conditions for our athletes.

"The athletes are excited that netball has committed to invest a greater proportion of its revenue than any other sport - male or female - into its athletes, truly recognising their contribution to growing the game."

Pay deals aside, another key element of the landmark deal guarantees athletes parental care, private health insurance contributions of up to A$1500 per year for each player and 100 per cent income protection on all earnings for up to two years in the event of injury or pregnancy.

Player contracts can be signed from Monday, although many deals have already been agreed. Final lists must be lodged by September 30.

The national netball league starts in mid-February.

New Zealand will have its own new league next year.

The ANZ Netball Elite League will involve 15 round-robin games, including Super Sundays featuring all six teams in action at the same venue, before culminating in a two-game finals series with the top three.

The league's pay scale has not yet been announced.

- Sydney Morning Herald