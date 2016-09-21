Irene van Dyk to coach teens

Irene van Dyk to begin coaching role at Wellington High School

Maarten Holl/ Fairfax NZ Irene van Dyk with daughter Bianca ahead of the Wellington Round the Bays race in February.

Netballers at Wellington High School are getting a significant boost next season with former Silver Fern Irene van Dyk signing on to coach several teams in 2017.

The international netball great, and former primary school teacher said she wanted to be part of a new era of young athletes coming through the secondary school.

Taking on the new role was an easy decision for van Dyk who already works with young players as Netball Central Zone's junior development officer.

RUBY MACANDREW/FAIRFAX NZ Van Dyk wants to help young netballers reach their full potential.

Wellington High School was New Zealand's first school to recognise netball as an organised sport for girls, in 1914.

RUBY MACANDREW/FAIRFAX NZ Irene van Dyk training Wellington High netballers

It's a legacy that deputy principal Dominic Killalea hoped van Dyk would help build upon.

"She's just got the right attitude and one that's in sync with our school and what we're all about.

"Any school would welcome her so we're really really lucky," he said.

RUBY MACANDREW/FAIRFAX NZ Dozens of keen young netballers turned out for the almost two-hour session with van Dyk at ASB Stadium.

He said her approach to making sport fun rather than purely competitive was what made her a good fit for the secondary school.

"The warmth, expertise, skill and fun she embodies will be invaluable to the enjoyment and engagement of girls now and into the future."

Despite having no previous connection to the school van Dyk said she was inspired to take on the voluntary role by her colleague and former international netballer Sandra Edge, who would also assist with next year's netball trials.

RUBY MACANDREW The netball great wants to be part of a new era of young athletes coming through the secondary school.

"For me, it is my next step and I think there's already a lot of significant coaches in other schools and so I want to go where there's not a lot of knowledge currently." van Dyk said.

Van Dyk started the partnership with a netball skills night for students and their families at ASB Stadium.

Dozens of keen young netballers turned out for the almost two-hour session which van Dyk said was amazing to see.

"There was a lot of laughter and everyone enjoyed it and got a bit sweaty which is always a bonus."

She said her training sessions would be run similarly, with an emphasis on fun, particularly with the junior players.

"I said right from the start it doesn't have to be all competitive, kids can just rock up and play."

While van Dyk made her name as a top goal shoot over the 145 tests she played for New Zealand, and 72 for South Africa, she said the Wellington High girls could rest easy for now, with shooting not a priority.

"God no, that is the last thing on the list.

