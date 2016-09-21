Life without Laura

Silver Ferns' coach doesn't expect to have Langman next season

Scott Barbour Laura Langman, right, is set to be barred from playing for the Silver Ferns next season.

Silver Ferns' coach Janine Southby is resigned to the fact she'll be without star midcourter Laura Langman next year.

With the 30-year-old set to play in the new Australian domestic competition in 2017, she will be blocked from representing New Zealand.

Netball New Zealand (NNZ) have been unmoved in their attitude, saying they will only select players, who compete in the New Zealand elite league.

Anthony Au-Yeung Shooter Maria Tutaia has recovered from a foot injury to take her place in the Silver Ferns.

It means vice captain Langman, the second most capped Silver Fern with 137 tests, who hasn't missed an international since debuting in 2005, won't be available.

﻿She would also forego the chance to overtake the retired Irene van Dyk as New Zealand's most experienced netballer next year.

Legendary former shooter van Dyk played 145 times for the Silver Ferns.

Langman was granted an exemption to play for the New South Wales Swifts in the final season of the trans-Tasman league this year.

She is understood to have signed with former longtime mentor Noeline Taurua's Sunshine Coast franchise.

With no major international tournaments next season, Langman will be able to play across the ditch and return to be available for the 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2019 World Cup.

Unsurprisingly, Southby was supportive of NNZ's approach and said if Langman was barred, there would be others to fill the void, just like with injuries.

"Netball New Zealand has been really clear around their stance and for very good reason.

"When Laura makes her decision, we'll work through that, at that point in time, following what Netball New Zealand has said."

Langman's absence would open up court time for Steel centre Shannon Francois and other midcourters on the fringe of the squad, like Gina Crampton.

Southby believed it could have a positive effect, creating further depth in the squad and exposing players to international netball ahead of future major tournaments.

"I know there's a whole lot of players through the country that would love the opportunity to pull on the Silver Fern dress and get out there.

"We'll make the decisions we need to [around Langman] when it happens."

Meanwhile, Maria Tutaia and Anna Harrison will be on managed workloads when they return for the Silver Ferns in next month's Constellation Cup series against Australia.

Experienced shooter Tutaia [foot] and veteran defender Harrison [calf] both missed last month's Quad Series and three-game Taini Jamison Trophy series against Jamaica.

﻿New Zealand have named a 14-player squad, retaining the 12 they had for their previous two series.

Southby said the duo would be monitored closely leading into the four-game Constellation Cup series, starting on October 9 in Sydney.

She doubted they would be up to playing 60-minute tests during the series.

"They'll have managed programmes right through the Constellation Cup, so they won't be available for full games, I don't imagine.

"The reality is they've both got certain boxes they have to tick as they move through their rehab programmes and that's very clear to them."

The Silver Ferns will name a team of 12 prior to each test.

AT A GLANCE:

New Zealand: Katrina Grant (c), Laura Langman, Kayla Cullen, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Shannon Francois, Anna Harrison, Phoenix Karaka, Bailey Mes, Storm Purvis, Grace Rasmussen, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Maria Tutaia, Jane Watson, Maia Wilson.

Australia: Clare McMeniman (c), Caitlin Bassett, April Brandley, Sharni Layton, Natalie Medhurst, Kim Ravaillion, Madi Robinson, Gabi Simpson, Caitlin Thwaites, Gretel Tippett, Liz Watson, Jo Weston.

Constellation Cup series: October 9 in Sydney, October 12 in Launceston, October 15 in Auckland, October 20 in Invercargill.

- Stuff