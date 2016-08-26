Dylan Kennett's dad slams Cycling New Zealand over treatment of his son in Rio

Olympic omnium rider Dylan Kennett was the subject of a personal attack from Cycling New Zealand's high performance director, his father says.

Dylan Kennett was openly questioned by Cycling New Zealand high performance director Mark Elliott after a poor showing in the elimination round of the Olympic omnium.

Waimate-based Craig Kennett, Dylan Kennett's father, said it was appalling the way his son was treated during the Olympic Games in Rio.

He said it was a personal attack on a rider who had questioned New Zealand's preparation for the Rio Olympic Games, and was unfair given Kiwi riders didn't live up to their expectations.

"Elliott singled out just Dylan. Clearly it is personal," Craig Kennett said.

Dylan Kennett started the Olympic omnium in fine form, finishing fifth in the scratch race, outsprinting Tour de France rider Mark Cavendish at the end.

However, an error from the commissaires saw Kennett given 10th spot in the event. Cycling New Zealand appealed, but the 10th placing wasn't overturned until after the first day of racing.

In the final event of the day, Kennett bombed out of the elimination race, seemingly ending his chances at an Olympic medal.

Elliott wasn't afraid to call him out on his efforts.

"Dylan's got to learn how to be a champion and it's not by giving up," Elliott told Radio Sport.

"I think we've just seen someone who hasn't been able to focus for the elimination and do what he is really capable [of]."

Craig Kennett thought the comments from Elliott were appalling.

"What great support from your leader. It's just a disgrace to call Dylan a quitter," he said.

"Mr Elliott said that Dylan needs to learn to ride like a champion but he was a world champion last year.

"What has Mr Elliott been a champion at to know how they handle setbacks? Tiddly winks?"

Dylan Kennett was part of the New Zealand men's team pursuit which won gold at the 2015 world championships in Paris.

Elliott and Cycling New Zealand would not comment, only saying that they do not comment on the opinions of individuals in regards to athletes in the national programme.

Defending Olympic omnium champion Lasse Hansen, who won the first two omnium events, was the first rider eliminated in the elimination race.

"I bet his coaches didn't bad mouth him [Hansen] on television by calling him a quitter," Craig Kennett said. "They would have supported him and he bounced back for the bronze medal."

During the Olympics, Dylan Kennett said that the initial error in regards to his scratch race made racing tough.

"I was a bit upset with the decision the comms made in the scratch race," Dylan Kennett told Sky at the time.

"It took quite a bit to get my head around that and I focused on the IP [individual pursuit] and did a good ride close to my PB.

"Then I came out in the elimination race and I just got shown up. The racing was just ruthless. I had a couple of cracks coming around the outside and I was lucky that Lasse Hansen got caught out [first to be eliminated]."

On the second day, the young Waimate rider showed resolve to recover and set personal bests in winning the 1000m time trial and the flying lap.

He was expected to win both events, given his speed in sprints.

In the final event, Kennett fought his way back into bronze medal contention briefly by taking a lap on the field during the points race. He eventually faded to eighth.

"I know I've got work to do; that elimination race then in the points race lacking that diesel engine," the 21-year-old said afterwards. "It's exciting for the future."

Craig Kennett said his son was critical of the Bordeaux track the team prepared for the Games on, because it wasn't like the tracks they raced on.

The velodrome in Bordeaux has been Cycling New Zealand's go-to venue for major competition preparation, including the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and other world championship tilts.

Dylan Kennett had originally been New Zealand's second choice for the omnium, but his performances in Europe saw him move ahead of Pieter Bulling to get the individual nod.

Former world champion omnium rider Aaron Gate was third in line, given his work load and strategy in the team pursuit.

