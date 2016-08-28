Four more years: Nick Willis confirms bid for third Olympic medal in Tokyo

MARTY MELVILLE / PHOTOSPORT New Zealand's Nick Willis will press on to Tokyo in 2020 after winning his second Olympic medal in Rio.

Double Olympic 1500m medallist Nick Willis has already switched focus to Tokyo in a bid to contest a remarkable fifth Olympic Games.

Fresh from snaring a bronze medal in the blue riband event in Rio, New Zealand's top middle distance runner confirmed Tokyo was in his sights in 2020 when he'll be 37.

Speaking from his base in Michigan, Willis told Radio Live he was committing to another four year Olympic campaign.

DOMINIC EBENBICHLER/REUTERS Matthew Centrowitz of USA wins the Olympic 1500m final ahead of Taoufik Makhloufi of Algeria and Nick Willis of New Zealand.

However, while he plans to stick with the 1500m event for next year's world championships and the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, he said a switch to the 5000m for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was in line.

"It might also be interesting to give another distance a crack down the line, but still stick with the 1500m for the next couple of years," he said.

"But I think my best hope for another podium chance would be in the longer distance in four years time."

DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS Something to shout about: Nick Willis, right, claims Olympic bronze in Rio behind silver medalist Taoufik Makhloufi of Algeria and gold medalist Matthew Centrowitz of USA.

Earlier, Willis announced his plans on Twitter.

"Committing to another 4 year Olympic campaign. Likely 1500m in 2017, 1500/5000 in '18, then focus on the 5000m for Tokyo," Willis posted on Twitter from his US base, adding he was hanging up the spikes for the rest of the current season.

The 33-year-old Wellington-raised athlete became the oldest male Olympic 1500m medallist in Rio when he finished third to American Matt Centrowitz and defending champion Taoufik Makhloufi from Algeria.

It added to his silver from Beijing eight years earlier, as he became the first New Zealander to win more than one Olympic 1500m medal and elevated his name alongside champions Peter Snell, Jack Lovelock and John Walker.

"It's more just a satisfying 'yeah, I proved to myself I still had it in me'," Willis said in Rio. "You're never quite sure when you start getting greys in your hair, but I guess I still do."

Willis hinted at a move to the longer distance when contesting the 1500m and 5000m at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014, and looks likely to attempt both on the Gold Coast in 2018 before switching focus solely to the longer distance.

Athletics New Zealand high performance director Scott Goodman said last week he was confident Willis would continue to lead the middle-distance programme.

"He's a fulltime pro, he makes good money running in the US and through other opportunities, and if he can manage the lifestyle he wants to keep on going," Goodman said.

There was another potential factor that would lengthen Willis' career, Goodman said.

"The serious efforts now to drug test in Ethiopia and Kenya and some of those countries are helping him because some athletes who supposedly had a cloud over them are now not running so well because they are being scrutinised.

"Unfortunately it may be a bit late in his career but it might allow him to keep going a bit longer because he's getting cleaner opposition."

Willis has been a vocal campaigner against alleged doping among his middle distance rivals, and again blasted the ante-doping system.

"I don't think anybody should be confident about anyone, I don't think people should be confident about me, and the reason for that is because the system is corrupt," he said when asked if he was confident the gold and silver medallists from the 1500m race in Rio were clean.

"There has been absolutely no proof that the people at the highest point have any desire to really make a difference, a lot of it seems to be for show," he added.

- Stuff