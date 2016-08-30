Ticket-scalping accused Irish Olympic boss Pat Hickey freed from Rio jail

Irish Olympic boss Patrick Hickey is finally able to leave a Rio de Janeiro prison, after his arrest nearly three weeks ago on ticket-scalping charges.

A Brazilian judge has agreed to temporarily release the top European official of the International Olympic Committee from a notorious maximum security prison in Rio, but he will be unable to leave the country while the investigation is ongoing.

The 71-year-old Irishman, who was also head of the Olympic Council of Ireland before his detention, has been in police custody since August 10.

After filing a writ of habeas corpus last week, seeking proof of any wrongdoing in order to justify his continued detention, Hickey's Brazilian law firm said it expected to receive a favourable response this week.

"Despite the accusations, there is no evidence that proves Hickey's involvement in such a scheme," said Helton Márcio Pinto, a partner at Arthur Lavigne Advogados Associados, the Rio law firm that is defending Hickey.

Pinto said Hickey's age and a history of health problems should weigh in his favour.

Hickey was rushed to hospital mid-arrest after complaining of chest pains, before being moved to prison.

The scheme, according to Rio police, allegedly involved the funnelling of Olympic tickets intended for use by the Irish committee and not authorised for resale to THG Sports, an international sports hospitality company.

Hickey temporarily stepped aside from his Olympic positions during the investigation, following his detention in his beach front hotel in Rio this month during the Olympic Games.

On Saturday, a court authorised the release of Kevin James Mallon, another Irishman and THG director who was arrested days before Hickey and was being held in the same prison. He left custody late on Saturday but is not allowed to leave Brazil, his lawyer told Reuters.

Police have said they have ample evidence of crimes committed by both men and other suspects in the case, but a full investigation and further court proceedings to determine their guilt or innocence could take months.

