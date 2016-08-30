Irish rowers Gary and Paul O'Donovan return home to heroes' welcome

GETTY IMAGES Paul O'Donovan (L) and Gary O'Donovan celebrate their silver medal in Rio.

Irish Olympic rowers Gary and Paul O'Donovan have arrived home to new found fame.

The O'Donovans secured their country's first medal in rowing in Rio, taking silver in the men's lightweight double sculls.

They then produced another medal winning performance with a hilarious post race interview which went global.

It covered things such as peeing in a cup for doping tests, being hungry and wanting to eat Nutella and some disappointment at missing out on celebrations in Ireland.

The pair were welcomed back to Cork, with a delirious crowd of thousands at the airport to meet them.

They admitted they were "totally overwhelmed" by the scale of their welcome home.

Olympic silver medal winners Gary and Paul O'Donovan answered questions at the Skibbereen Rowing Club. Watch back: https://t.co/6JZW7KxLsA — RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 29, 2016

"People were sending up messages saying you don't know what you're in for," Gary O'Donovan said.

"We got a What's App message saying there were buses coming up from Skibbereen, and we were like jeez this is going to be insane."

Paul O'Donovan said their new found fame had taken them by surprise.

"We were just talking sh*te and being ourselves and answering questions. It escalated fairly quickly and got out of hand."

Gary O'Donovan said he'd probably keep his medal "on the kitchen table."

- Stuff