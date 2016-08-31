Video shows US goalkeeper Hope Solo blowing up over punishment for 'coward' comments

MICHAEL CHOW/USA TODAY SPORTS Hope Solo was being filmed for the upcoming documentary Keeping Score.

Video has emerged showing the moment Hope Solo found out US Soccer had suspended her for six months and terminated her contract for calling the Swedish national team "a bunch of cowards" at the Rio Olympics.

The veteran US goalkeeper was being filmed for upcoming documentary Keeping Score and a clip has been released showing a furious and distraught Solo as she told her husband, former NFL player Jerramy Stevens, about the punishment.

"Six months suspension, no pay. Terminated contract… effective immediately," Solo is heard saying.

"Terminated contract, not just a suspension!"

The player is seen in a conference room with Jerramy Stevens, who moves in to hug her.

Stevens asks about the suspension and termination: "How can they do both?"

An fuming Solo replies: "It's both. Seventeen f.....g years and it's over!"

The video comes as Solo announced her departure from the Seattle Reign, after she was granted indefinite personal leave at the weekend.

Earlier this month, the 35-year-old lashed out at Sweden after they eliminated the Americans on penalties in the quarterfinals in Rio, denying them a chance to win a fourth successive Olympic gold medal.

"We played a bunch of cowards," Solo said. "The better team did not win today. I strongly believe that."

It's not the first time Solo has been suspended, having been banned for 30 days in 2015 after an incident at one of the national team's training camps.

She also hit the headlines in January last year over a domestic violence case that was dismissed when she pleaded not guilty to striking her sister and nephew during a dispute at her home in Seattle.

US Soccer president Sunil Gulati said her past was taken into account when handing out the suspension.

"The comments by Hope Solo after the match against Sweden during the 2016 Olympics were unacceptable and do not meet the standard of conduct we require from our national team players," Gulati said in a statement last week.

Solo will not be eligible to try out for the US again until next February.

