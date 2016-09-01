Shining finish in store as NZ's Tom Walsh eyes historic Diamond League title

PHIL NOBLE/ REUTERS New Zealand's Tom Walsh has a great chance to pick up the Diamond League title in Paris.

Tom Walsh needs one more big throw to put an exclamation point on the finest season in his young track and field career.

The 24-year-old part-time builder and fulltime shot put exponent from Timaru (by way of Christchurch) has one last hitout at the Zurich Diamond League meet on Thursday evening (6.05am Friday, NZT), where history once again beckons for the Olympic bronze medallist and world indoors champion.

Walsh currently leads the Diamond League men's shot put standings, four points clear of American Joe Kovacs following his sensational victory in Paris last weekend.

There, the Kiwi produced a remarkable final-round throw of 22.00 metres to not only shatter his New Zealand and Oceania record, but break the 22m barrier for the first time.

READ MORE:

* Walsh comes up big in Paris

* Win for Adams a week late

* Historic Rio bronze for Kiwi



That saw him nudge out Olympic champion Ryan Crouser by just 1cm, and leapfrog Kovacs at the top of the Diamond League standings. After six of the seven rounds, Walsh (38pts) leads the American by four, with the double-points final round in Zurich to decide the honours, and the significant cash bonus that goes with it.

The simple equation for the burly Kiwi is he wins the event, and wraps up what would be a significant achievement by claiming his first Diamond League title.

So far Valerie Adams (four times, soon to be five) is the only Kiwi to have won a Diamond League crown, which means Walsh is just one strong performance from not only becoming the first New Zealand male to achieve the feat, but also just the second non-American to top the men's shot put standings.

Adams will seal her fifth title when she lines up in the season-ending Brussels meet on September 8 with an unassailable lead.

But if Walsh can't claim overall victory in a full-strength field in Zurich (Crouser, Kovcacs, David Storl, Frank Elemba et al) then the key thing is for him to finish ahead of Kovacs − the only rival who can catch him. If both place outside the top two, then just one spot behind him would also do the trick for the Kiwi.

Walsh appears to be in the right sort of form to finish the job in style. In Paris he came up with that throw-of-a-career on his last toss of the sphere to seal the deal. It was 64cm better than the 21.36m he threw to claim bronze in Rio, behind Kovacs (21.78m) and Crouser who produced that memorable Olympic record heave of 22.52m.

Just a day later he backed that up with another victory at a meet in Poland where he threw 21.48m to surpass quality American Ryan Whiting and local hero and double Olympic champion Tomasz Majewski.

Walsh's previous best toss had been the 21.78m he threw to win the world indoors title in Portland in March, while his outdoor PB had been 21.62m.

Kovacs, notably, finished eighth in Paris with a best throw of just 20.18m, and appears to be struggling to hold his form late into the season.

"It was only about a week late," a rueful Walsh told Radio New Zealand of his Paris effort. "I felt like I had more out there for sure and it was good to know I could deliver on my promise and throw well. I also managed to throw it in the sixth round which was when it really mattered."

It has been a memorable season indeed for Walsh, with that first world title in Portland providing an early highlight, and then the bronze in Rio delivering New Zealand's first ever Olympic medal by a male in a field event.

But he would dearly love to cap things off with the Diamond league title, and cash injection that would go with it.

Walsh, though, believes special things are in store over the next few years for the leading group of male shot putters who are establishing quite a rivalry at the top end of their craft. And he has ambitions of being in the vanguard of that group.

"There are things along the way I want to do, and the world record (23.12m) is one of them," he told Radio NZ's Checkpoint programme. "If I don't break it, one of these other guys in the next five years will. It's a race between three or four. Ryan Crouser, Ryan Whiting is very capable as well, and also Joe Kovacs.

"There are about four of us at the moment on the right line to do it, and it's just who gets there first."

Walsh said he also remained highly motivated not only to chase that Olympic gold in four years' time, but another world title to go with the indoors crown from Portland. "There were a few people missing (in Portland), which took a little bit of shine off it. I'd love to win one when everybody is there and do it on day that matters."

First things first. A shining finish to the Diamond League awaits.

- Stuff