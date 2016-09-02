New Zealand's Tom Walsh claims first Diamond league crown with record throw

JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT Tom Walsh has claimed his first Diamond League crown in some style in Zurich.

Kiwi Tom Walsh has saved his best for last to finish the Diamond League track and field season in scintillating, record-breaking style.

The 24-year-old Christchurch-based athlete won the final, double-points men's shot put competition in Zurich to claim his first ever Diamond League title, and the first won by a New Zealander not named Valerie Adams. He also pocketed a cool $US50,000 ($NZ69,000) for doing so.

And Walsh, the Olympic bronze medallist from Rio, did it in incredible style, obliterating his own New Zealand and Oceania record to do so, smashing out an incredible PB of 22.20 metres with his third-round throw.

That easily surpassed the record throw of 22.00m he managed to win the Paris title just a week earlier – the first time the part-time builder from Timaru had conquered the 22m mark.

READ MORE:

* Walsh eyes big finish in Zurich

* Walsh comes up big in Paris

* Win for Adams a week late

* Historic Rio bronze for Kiwi



Walsh's victory in shot put's Diamond League finale in Zurich also secured a second straight post-Rio success over American Olympic champion Ryan Crouser who had to settle for second place with a best throw of 22.00m.

American Joe Kovacs, who had to beat Walsh to claim the crown, was third with a best throw of 21.20m.

Crouser, who won in Rio with an Olympic record 22.52m, had taken the early lead with a first-round throw of 21.45m.

But Walsh responded with an impressive series after his first-up 20.73m. He then improved to 21.12m in the second round, before nailing that 22.20m monster in the third. He backed that up with 21.25m, 21.07m and finally 21.43m.

Crouser managed his 22.00m with his fourth attempt, but could get no closer over the final two rounds, with a no-throw and 21.66.

"Before tonight the Diamond Race was very close, so I'm very happy I managed to win here with my PB, especially just two weeks after the Olympic Games," Walsh said.

- Stuff