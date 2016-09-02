Usain Bolt battled infection on the way to winning three gold medals at Rio Olympics

ALESSANDRO BIANCHI/REUTERS Usain Bolt celebrates with one of the three gold medals he won in Rio.

Usain Bolt's stunning feats in Rio have been made all the more impressive after he reportedly spent the Olympics battling illness.

Brazilian newspaper Globo claims the fastest man on the planet won his three gold medals while fighting off an infection caused by a massive, painful abscess in one of his teeth.

Bolt, who became the first man in history to win the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay at three successive Games, had the tooth treated in the Olympic Village just a day before leaving Brazil, according to Globo.

Most people would be laid low for a week recovering from such an issue, but Bolt isn't 'most people' and there was little sign he was struggling, with his golden smile a common sight on the track.

READ MORE:

* Usain Bolt snapped in bed with Jady Duarte

* Usain Bolt...javelin pro?

* Marriage could be on the cards for sprinting legend



The Olympics may be over but the Jamaican sprint sensation hasn't had any trouble making headlines over the last two weeks.

Just days after the Games wrapped up, photos emerged of Bolt, who has a long-term girlfriend, in bed with the widow of a notorious drug-lord who was killed by police, while he was also caught getting up close and personal with two women inside a Rio club

He's also been lapping up the London night-life, with reports earlier this week claiming he got women to show their boobs by promising to let them wear his medals.

The Sun reported that Bolt invited clubbers to his hotel where they conducted a mock medal ceremony.

Citing an anonymous source, the report claims Bolt began complimenting some of the women on their cleavage and encouraged two to flash him and a friend.

- Stuff