Two-time Paralympic cycling gold medallist Michael Gallagher has been banned from the Rio Games after being handed a provisional doping suspension.

The 37-year-old Australian returned a positive sample to erythropoietin (EPO) at an out-of-competition test at a training camp in July in Italy.

"The test was coordinated by ASADA as part of a comprehensive pre-Rio anti-doping program to ensure the integrity of the Australian Paralympic team," ASADA said on Friday in a statement.

"The provisional suspension is effective immediately and means Mr Gallagher will not compete at the Paralympics in Rio."

Gallagher - who is a C5 classified athlete - won gold in the individual pursuit at the 2008 and 2012 Paralympics.

Cycling Australia (CA) CEO Nick Green was informed on Friday of Gallagher's doping ban.

Green said CA fully supported the rigorous testing done by ASADA and the decision by the Australian Paralympic Committee (APC) to ban Gallagher from the Games which start on September 7.

Gallagher's ban was announced just a few hours after an Australian team numbering more than 170 athletes flew out of Sydney.

"The APC fiercely supports the fight against doping in sport and this is a reminder to all athletes that they will be caught if they do not comply with the rules, regardless of intent," team chef de mission Kate McLoughlin said in a statement.

