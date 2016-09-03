NZ's Tom Walsh backs up Zurich triumph with second-place finish in Germany

KAI PFAFFENBACH/ REUTERS Tom Walsh couldn't quite get the job done in Germany, just a day after his Diamond League triumph in Zurich.

Clearly Kiwi shot put supremo Tom Walsh needs to work on his Wolverine-like recovery powers.

Just a day after smashing his New Zealand and Oceania record with a monster throw of 22.20m to claim his first Diamond League overall crown in Zurich, the 24-year-old Christchurch-based Timaru athlete has come out a little flat in a meet in Thum, Germany.

Given he would have indulged in a celebration of sorts in Switzerland after his $US50,000 ($NZ69,000) payday and achievement in becoming just the second Kiwi athlete (after Valerie Adams) to claim a Diamond League title, and would have had to travel on the day of the meet, the result was not in the least surprising.

Walsh managed a best throw of just 21.18m – more than a metre down on the PB of 22.20m he blasted out in Zurich – to finish second in the meet, behind Czech thrower Tomas Stanek who hurled a PB of 21.26m.

READ MORE:

* Walsh now a '22-metre guy'

* Win for Val Adams a week after Rio

* Historic Rio bronze for Tom Walsh

The minor German meet was the penultimate outing of Walsh's busy season that saw him become world indoors champion in March, claim the Olympic bronze medal in Rio and also secure three Diamond League victories en route to that historic crown. He has also defeated Olympic champion Ryan Crouser in back-to-back meets since the American's Games triumph.

Walsh now travels to Zagreb in Croatia for the IAAF World Challenge to bring the curtain down on his season on Tuesday morning (NZT).

He had his first victory on the European circuit at the same meet in 2014 and after retaining his crown there last year will be aiming for a hat-trick of titles.

He will return to New Zealand on September 8.

- Stuff