NZ's Tom Walsh believes top men can soon challenge shot put world record mark

ALESSANDRO BIANCHI/ REUTERS Tom Walsh has had a big year, but he's not done chasing special marks in his sport.

Twenty-six years ago Randy Barnes hurled the shot put out to 23.12 metres on a sunny afternoon in Los Angeles to set a world record. Nobody has touched the mark since, but Kiwi Tom Walsh believes that could be about to change soon.

The exciting part of that equation is Walsh, as down to earth a bloke as you get in modern sport, firmly believes he will be among a handful of modern male shot put exponents closing in on one of the "untouchable" records in track and field.

Quite possibly he could have some Kiwi company there, too, if 21-year-old Aucklander Jacko Gill continues his improvements in the senior ranks.

ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN/GETTY IMAGES Jacko Gill is another example of New Zealand's up-and-coming shot put talent.

Of course, the steroid era for athletics casts all sort of doubt about certain records, and shot put's respective world marks (the women's of 22.63m was set in 1987 by the Soviet Union's Natalya Lisovskaya) fall into that category. Barnes served two major bans for illicit substance use, the second of which ended his career.

READ MORE:

* Walsh now a '22-metre guy'

* Win for Val Adams a week after Rio

* Historic Rio bronze for Tom Walsh

* Back to school for Eliza

But his record stands, and Walsh, the 24-year-old Christchurch-based Timaru thrower, believes it's now just a matter of time before the current crop are getting within range.

PHOTOSPORT Tom Walsh made NZ proud with his bronze medal win in the Rio Olympics.

"I think we all are [heading in that direction]," the Olympic bronze medallist told the Star-Times after his inaugural Diamond Race series victory in Zurich. "I talk lot about my confidence and trying not to set any boundaries because as soon as you set a boundary of 'this is what I could throw', you're stuffed.

"You've just got to keep pushing the boundaries and keep going out and out there."

But Walsh is right to suggest the current crop of elite shot putters have the ability to close in on that elusive Barnes' mark.

SUPPLIED Timaru Boys' High School was keen to support Walsh.

American Ryan Crouser, who is just 23, won Olympic gold with a Games record throw of 22.52m. That's just 60cm off the world record. Two feet, in the old money.

Walsh himself has also made the major step into a "22-metre guy" post the Rio Olympics. He threw 22.00m flat to win the Paris Diamond League meet immediately after the Games, and then backed that up with a mammoth 22.20m (the second best throw of the year) to clinch the overall title in Zurich, and defeat Crouser for a second straight major meet.

Then there's big American Joe Kovacs, the silver medallist from Rio, who has a career-best of 22.56m, and at 27 still has plenty of improvement in him.

John Bisset/Fairfax NZ Timaru supporters watch Tom Walsh take out bronze at the Olympic games.

Adds Walsh: "Joe has had a number of throws in warmups and other bits and pieces that have been further than the world record. Crouser is a 22.50 guy and the same age as me, so there's definitely more left there for him, and there is another bunch of guys who are still young who are just coming up this year.

"It's going to be an exciting next 5-10 years in our sport, that's for sure, and it will be tough but it's always better when you win when it's tough, isn't it."

Walsh brings the curtain down on the best season in his career in Zagreb on Tuesday (NZT) at the IAAF World Challenge.

Yes, he was disappointed to come away from Rio with only the bronze, after a best throw of 21.36m left him behind the pace of Crouser and Kovacs. But his first world title, indoors in Portland in March, three Diamond League meet victories, the overall title (and the $US50,000 bonus that went with it), and two big 22-metre efforts to wrap up the season left him with plenty to savour.

"It has been [incredible] ... two and a-half years ago I was nothing, I was no one, I was in the limbo zone of being a 20.60-20.70 guy. Then it all started with that world indoors bronze. Look, if you told me two and a-half years ago I'd be having the year I've had, I'd be like 'you're crazy, it's not possible.

"Sometimes when things aren't going quite as well as you'd want them to, you've got to look back and say 'did I ever think I'd be in this position?' For me the answer is no, so it's pretty bloody good."

And that $US50,000 he picked up for that final Diamond League victory in Zurich, and the overall title, on top of what he'd accrued beforehand, certainly comes in handy.

"It is nice to know we're making a profit now, and setting up a life after throwing as well, because sport is only a finite kind of resource. We can only throw for so long."

Not that Walsh's end is in sight yet. He's got too much he wants to achieve first.

- Sunday Star Times