Watch: US Rio medallists dazzle the crowds with acrobatic baseball pitches
- Stuff
- Stuff
Nikki Kaye to take leave from Ministerial portfolios to undergo breast cancer treatment
Police investigating 'trashed' hotel room in Christchurch
Toddler orphaned on Father's Day after parents found dead at Australian house
Remains of boy abducted in 1989 found in Minnesota, US
Woman dies after car and truck crash in Lower Hutt
Wellington man drives 2000km in pursuit of his stolen trailer - while police do 'sweet bugger all'
Designer Andrea Moore defends models called 'gaunt and unwell'
Inside the Dallas police massacre
Morning trivia quiz: September 5
Rodney Local Board hopeful Tessa Berger is asking people to order her signs rather than steal them