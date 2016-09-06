German court rejects Russian Paralympians' final appeal against ban

BUDA MENDES/GETTY IMAGES The Paralympic symbol at Copacabana Beach, ahead of the Games opening this week.

A German court has rejected a bid from 10 Russian athletes for an injunction allowing them to compete at the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The entire Russian Paralympic team has been barred from the games as punishment for a state-backed doping program.

Last month, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the International Paralympic Committee's (IPC) decision.

Russia attempted to fight the ruling in Bonn, Germany, where the IPC is based.

But on Monday, the state court there found the IPC has no obligation to allow the 10 athletes to compete.

It says there was no contract between them and the IPC, given that Russian athletes are generally nominated by their country's national Paralympic committee, and the IPC "comprehensibly justified" the Russian athletes' exclusion.

On August 31 the IPC rejected a request from the unidentified athletes for their "individual admission" to the games.

The Paralympics run from September 7-18.

- AP