Paralympics highlight of disability calendar, says New Zealand minister Nicky Wagner

GETTY IMAGES New Zealand Ambassador to Brazil Caroline Bilkey (left), Minister of Disabilities Nicky Wagner and New Zealand Paralympics CEO Fiona Allan attend the New Zealand team's friends and family function in Rio.

Nicky Wagner, the Minister for Disability Issues, believes there is a social change occurring toward disabled people that will be highlighted by the Rio Paralympics.

The New Zealand Paralympics team held a friends and family function in Rio on the eve of the opening ceremony on Thursday (NZ time) with Wagner attending and describing the global event as "the highlight of the disability calendar".

"The disability community have been working really hard to give disabled people more choice, more control over their lives and more opportunities," Wagner said.

"The Paralympic Games are a fantastic example of people that have taken up those choices, making the most of every opportunities and really living good lives.

"I believe there is social change happening in the disability sector. With the Paralympic Games being broadcast in New Zealand this will provide all Kiwi's with the chance to continue this change for all."

Wagner's presence represented the first time a New Zealand government minister had joined a Kiwi team at the Paralympics. The New Zealand ambassador to Brazil, Caroline Bilkey, was also present.

The 31-strong New Zealand team will contest six sports, targeting 18 medals, including 12 golds.

The team's determination was summed up by Claire and Alistair McLean, parents of 16-year-old swimmer Hamish McLean.

"We are excited and cannot wait for the racing to start and Hamish is the same," Alastair said.

"We did not expect him to qualify for Rio, we thought it was going to be Tokyo 2020. However we have since learned that he had Rio as a goal in his sights for some time. He was focussed on achieving this and was thrilled to be selected and represent New Zealand.

"Hamish has had so much support from the Wanaka community, his coach and his school, we cannot thank everyone enough."

Decorated shooter Michael Johnson is determined to go to another level in Rio, according to his partner Michelle Oswald.

"This is my fourth Paralympic Games supporting Mike and he is definitely ready to roll and get started. He is training hard and staying focussed," Oswald said.

"Since London 2012 Paralympics where Michael won a bronze medal, he has been driven to win gold in Rio. He has taken every opportunity for exposure to compete in international competitions during this four-year campaign. Michael even built himself a rifle range and heat chamber to acclimatise to Rio."

- Stuff