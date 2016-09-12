Dual New Zealand Olympic medalist Nick Willis seeks help for MLB debut
Nick Willis can undoubtedly run - but can he throw?
The two-time Olympic Games medalist in the men's 1500m has been invited to throw out the opening pitch at a Major League Baseball game for the Detroit Tigers in the United States next week.
And the Michigan-based Willis has already made his first pitch - a plea for help via his Twitter account.
HELP! I'm opening the pitching for the @tigers next week. Runners don't have the best history... https://t.co/4V5eqQw2GV— Nick Willis (@nickwillis) September 9, 2016
Willis noted that Olympic superstar Carl Lewis shamed runners with his abysmal effort when he was threw the ceremonial celebrity first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game.
Fortunately for the 33-year-old Kiwi, who gained bronze at last month's Rio Olympics to add to the silver he collected at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, he got a rapid helping hand response from Baseball New Zealand.
@nickwillis @tigers We can help, Nick. How do we reach you with our pitching coaches?!? Congratulations on the Olympic success once again!— Baseball New Zealand (@BaseballNZ) September 11, 2016
It'll be intriguing to see if Baseball NZ can enable Willis to hurl some heat next week. The middle-distance runner has already indicated he has an eye on contesting the 5000m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but with a little work on his mechanics, a successful throw with the Tigers might see him tempted by the javelin.
