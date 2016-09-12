New Zealand's Nick Willis wants to back up his Olympic bronze with an impressive baseball guest appearance.

Nick Willis can undoubtedly run - but can he throw?

The two-time Olympic Games medalist in the men's 1500m has been invited to throw out the opening pitch at a Major League Baseball game for the Detroit Tigers in the United States next week.



And the Michigan-based Willis has already made his first pitch - a plea for help via his Twitter account.

HELP! I'm opening the pitching for the @tigers next week. Runners don't have the best history... https://t.co/4V5eqQw2GV — Nick Willis (@nickwillis) September 9, 2016

Willis noted that Olympic superstar Carl Lewis shamed runners with his abysmal effort when he was threw the ceremonial celebrity first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game.

Fortunately for the 33-year-old Kiwi, who gained bronze at last month's Rio Olympics to add to the silver he collected at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, he got a rapid helping hand response from Baseball New Zealand.