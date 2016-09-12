Dual New Zealand Olympic medalist Nick Willis seeks help for MLB debut

New Zealand's Nick Willis wants to back up his Olympic bronze with an impressive baseball guest appearance.
Nick Willis can undoubtedly run - but can he throw?

The two-time Olympic Games medalist in the men's 1500m has been invited to throw out the opening pitch at a Major League Baseball game for the Detroit Tigers in the United States next week.

And the Michigan-based Willis has already made his first pitch - a plea for help via his Twitter account.

Willis noted that Olympic superstar Carl Lewis shamed runners with his abysmal effort when he was threw the ceremonial celebrity first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game.

Fortunately for the 33-year-old Kiwi, who gained bronze at last month's Rio Olympics to add to the silver he collected at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, he got a rapid helping hand response from Baseball New Zealand.

It'll be intriguing to see if Baseball NZ can enable Willis to hurl some heat next week. The middle-distance runner has already indicated he has an eye on contesting the 5000m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but with a little work on his mechanics, a successful throw with the Tigers might see him tempted by the javelin.     

