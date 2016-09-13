Irish Olympic boss Pat Hickey will fight Rio ticket-scalping charges

RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS Former top European member of the International Olympic Committee, Patrick Hickey, leaves a police station in Rio de Janeiro.

Former European Olympic Committee head Patrick Hickey will fight "each and every" charge that he took part in a ring to illegally sell Rio Games tickets.

Hickey, who was also head of the Olympic Council of Ireland, was released from Rio's Bangu 10 maximum security prison last month but must remain in Brazil until the case is heard.

"For clarity, I am not under house arrest as, like with so many things with this case, has been misreported by the media," he said in a statement published by the Irishman on Monday.

RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS Pat Hickey is one of 10 people indicted by Brazilian police.

"I intend to face all the charges and to fight each and every one of them.

"I am completely innocent of all such charges and I will also vigorously defend my good name and character that I have spent my lifetime building through voluntary service for numerous sporting bodies."

Hickey was arrested on August 10 at a luxury beachfront hotel during the Games. His arrest was in connection with an investigation into an illegal ticket-scalping ring.

Police accuse him of operating the ring with Dublin-based PRO10 Sports Management to funnel tickets intended for use by the Irish committee, and not authorised for resale, to international sports hospitality company THG Sports.

All involved deny wrongdoing.

Over the weekend, International Olympic Committee boss Thomas Bach defended his decision not to return to Brazil for the Paralympics, saying it was unrelated to the ticket scandal.

Police investigators have said they wanted to speak with Bach about email exchanges he had with Hickey related to Ireland's ticket allocation.

Bach, who travelled to Croatia, this week, said he missed the ceremony to attend the funeral in Germany for former West Germany president Walter Scheel.

In comments translated into Croatian and published on the Croatian Olympic Committee website, Bach also said he didn't want to cancel a visit to the country for the second time in just three months.

He missed the International Skating Union Congress in Dubrovnik in June to attend the funeral of Muhammad Ali.

"Choosing between the trip to Rio and the funeral of a close friend whom I had known for more than forty years, the human reasons prevailed," Bach was quoted as saying.

He added: "Hickey is innocent until proven guilty and I, as the president of the IOC, have received no official request from the Brazilian authorities."

- Reuters