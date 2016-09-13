Rio Paralympics: Kiwi athletes line up finals spots in swimming, athletics

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES Sophie Pascoe is on track to become New Zealand's most successful Paralympian.

More medals are expected when Kiwi Paralympians compete in five swimming and athletics finals on Tuesday morning (NZ Time).

Swimming star Sophie Pascoe set a new Paralympic record in the women's 100m butterfly S10 event (1:04.37), four seconds faster than China's Yi Chen.

Pascoe would compete in the final at 9.43am (NZ Time), and was on track to make history as New Zealand's most successful Paralympian in history.

Long jumper and Paralympic debutant William Stedman set a Paralympic record of 5.35m on his first attempt in the men's long jump T36, surpassing his personal best by 13cm, but his record was later exceeded by two other Paralympians. Stedman finished in fifth place overall.

World record-holder Cameron Leslie qualified fastest in the men's 150m individual medley SM4 heat to reach his final with a time of 2:29.36.

World number one Nikita Howarth also qualified fastest in her heat in the women's 50m butterfly S7, with a time of 35.40, heading through to the final.

Mary Fisher won her women's 50m freestyle S11 heat in a time of 31.35, qualifying third-fastest for the final.

New Zealand's youngest team member, 15-year-old Tupou Neiufi, made her Paralympic debut in the women's 100m freestyle S9, finishing her heat seventh in 1:11.21, while 16-year-old Hamish McLean finished fifth in his heat in the men's 200m individual medley SM6 in 2:59.81.

Runner Jacob Phillips finished eighth in the men's 200m T35 final - his second final of the Games - with a time of 29.10.

