WADA data hack leads gymnast Simone Biles to reveal she has ADHD

GETTY IMAGES The hack forced US gold medal Olympian Simone Biles to admit she had ADHD - but she wasn't ashamed of it.

US gold medal Olympian Simone Biles has admitted she has ADHD, in the wake of the hacking of her confidential medical data.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has confirmed that a Russian hacking group had gained access to a database containing drug-test results and confidential medical data from last month's Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

On Monday, the group began posting confidential information about noteworthy US Olympic athletes - tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams, women's basketball standout Elena Delle Donne - and four-time gymnastics gold medallist Simone Biles.

The group has promised more leaks would be forthcoming.

The information released by the hacking group mostly involves Therapeutic Use Exemptions, situations in which WADA allows athletes to take certain banned substances if they're used to treat legitimate medical issues.

MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS Biles, who won four gold medals at the Rio Olympics, said fair play was important to her.

And 19-year-old Biles quickly took to Twitter to make clear what her exemption was, saying she had Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and had been taking medication for it since she was "a kid".

"Please know," she wrote, "I believe in a clean sport, have always followed the rules, and will continue to do so as fair play is critical to sport and very important to me."

The website the information was published to, fancybear.net, claimed Biles had tested positive in August 2016, "for illicit methylphenidate, a psychostimulant". The website also said Biles "had been taking amphetamine for a while, according to the leaked data".

GETTY IMAGES Simone Biles told Twitter she'd been taking medicine for ADHD since she "was a kid".

Methylphenidate is sold under various names, including Ritalin, which is used to treat ADHD.

Biles added a later tweet which said ADHD is nothing to be ashamed of, and taking medicine for it is nothing to hide.

HOW WAS THE DATA HACKED?

WADA said in a statement that the hacking group was able to access passwords to its Rio Olympic database via spear-phishing, the practice by which computers are infected after a user opens an e-mail that is thought to be from a trusted source.

"WADA deeply regrets this situation and is very conscious of the threat that it represents to athletes whose confidential information has been divulged through this criminal act," Director General Olivier Niggli said in the statement. "We are reaching out to stakeholders . . . regarding the specific athletes impacted."

In a statement to Newsweek, the International Olympic Committee said none of the athletes mentioned in the hack had done anything wrong.

"The IOC strongly condemns such methods which clearly aim at tarnishing the reputation of clean athletes," the organization said. "The IOC can confirm, however, that the athletes mentioned did not violate any anti-doping rules during the Olympic Games Rio 2016."

The hacking group, known as APT 28 or Fancy Bear, is thought to have pulled off a number of other notable hacks in recent months, including accessing private information from the Democratic National Committee earlier this year and knocking a French television network off the air for 18 hours in April 2015.

The hackers also allegedly report to Russian government intelligence agencies. Nearly every member of that country's track and field team was banned from this year's Olympics after numerous investigations uncovered a widespread, government-run doping scheme that dated back years.

"We will start with the U.S. team which has disgraced its name by tainted victories," the group said on a website that exposed the hacked WADA documents. "We will also disclose exclusive information about other national Olympic teams later. Wait for sensational proof of famous athletes taking doping substances any time soon."

