Are our Paralympic athletes short of recognition or getting just the right amount?

Matthew Stockman It's been another successful Paralympics for swimmer Sophie Pascoe.

In this week's head-to-head, Hamish Bidwell argues that New Zealand's Paralympic athletes get exactly the recognition they deserve, while Mike Alexander argues that they do not.

Hamish Bidwell

OPINION: Usain Bolt, LeBron James, Serena Williams, Lionel Messi, Virat Kohli; they all make the money and receive the attention they deserve.

Friedemann Vogel Liam Malone's story has captured the heart of New Zealanders.

Me too, while we're at it. There's a market, it decides and our own view on things is inconsequential.

If you're enjoying the Paralympic performances of Sophie Pascoe, Mary Fisher, Liam Malone and the like, good luck to you.

At Fairfax we've been giving the New Zealand team quite big coverage. Numbers dictate that, as much as anything else. We measure traffic very closely and a story's prominence and shelf life are determined by the volume of it.

By implication the question: do our Paralympians get due recognition for their achievements? Suggests they don't.

I'm actually inclined to say they get more than they're due, but my task is to argue that yes they get just the right amount. Hence the mention of Bolt, James and the rest.

Whether I'm interested in those global sports superstars or would pay them what they currently earn is neither here nor there. Same goes for Pascoe.

It's not for me say whether she's one of New Zealand's finest ever athletes or to boost her state funding or implore sponsors to support her. I know she's won a lot of Paralympic medals, just like America's Michael Phelps has won a lot of Olympic ones.

There's a lot of swimming events at both games' and some might wonder if each medal has the same currency as those rower Mahe Drysdale has accumulated. That's not my area.

I know that Auckland shot-putter Jacko Gill has received a good deal of publicity over the years. I'm also aware that Cantabrian Tom Walsh is the one of them who has an Olympic medal.

Likes, dislikes. Fairness, unfairness. Sport is a business and companies - be they media ones or otherwise - broadcast, publicise and associate themselves with things that will make them money.

I'm told Malone's story is a cracker. I hear able-bodied pole vaulter Eliza McCartney is interesting too. Both of them have been well-recognised in recent times, by the looks, and people will now want to see and hear more from them or they won't.

I've spoken to people who said the Black Sticks women's hockey team were superb at Rio and should be on TV a lot more. If someone has the money to attract a broadcaster then it might happen but - again - it'll all be dictated by the demand of the market.

There's certainly no moral argument here. New Zealanders aren't obliged to support New Zealand teams and athletes any more than they do the films of Peter Jackson or Helen Clark's tilt at the top United Nations' job.

After all, it would be jingoistic to claim sportspeople, directors and politicians from other nations were somehow less hardworking or talented or deserving.

This country's Paralympic athletes are enjoying some prominence in the same way our Olympic ones did in the weeks prior. In both cases it's just the perfect amount.

Whether they all disappear from view between now and Tokyo 2020 will be determined by the public. They're never wrong.

Mike Alexander

As a country, New Zealand's sense of identity is indelibly intertwined - rightly or wrongly - in our sporting heritage and success.

Think not? Go back to 2007 when they nation went into a deep state of depression over THAT loss to France in the Rugby World Cup at Millennium Stadium in Wales. A good percentage of Kiwis would be able to easily answer a Trivial Pursuit question on who the referee (Wayne Barnes) was. The failure of the All Blacks was taken far too personally and for an unhealthy length of time the mood of the country was all black.

Our significant achievers, innovators and pioneers - aside from perhaps music - are seldom given the due importance they deserve. Sport represents our Everest - our ability to show the rest of the world that we are more than just an insignificant inhabited dot at the arse end of the world.

And so to the Paralympics. The Rio Paralympics 2016 have again highlighted how much we love to bask in the afterglow of of sporting success which has come through the likes of Sophie Pascoe (the real diamond in jewellery), Anna Grimaldi, Liam Malone and Mary Fisher.

The back-stories appeal to our sense of achievement - overcoming adversity and rising above the odds. It's a feel-good distraction that's highlighted by the fact their achievements are trending in sports coverage.

Do we really care or is it just another opportunity to boost the national psyche through reflected glory? History would suggest it's the latter. News media coverage of Parasports (including Fairfax's) is like a four-year itch that we feel obliged to scratch to discover if the marriage is really love or just an infatuation.

Few Kiwis would be able to name a single Paralympian aside from Pascoe and the Cupid of the 1982 Brisbane Commonwealth Games, Neroli Fairhall, who captured our hearts with a single arrow.

For all of their dedication, tenacity and athleticism, paraplegians and the events they are involved in are treated in the same way as minor sports participants - they only get attention when there is a gold, silver or bronze lining to their achievements.

