Rome mayor opposes staging 2024 Olympic Games, effectively killing bid

REMO CASILLI/REUTERS Rome's newly elected mayor Virginia Raggi is due to give a media conference on Thursday morning (NZT) about the Olympic bid.

Rome's new mayor, Virginia Raggi, pulled the plug on the city's bid to host the 2024 Olympics, saying staging the summer games would bury the Italian capital under mountains of debt and tonnes of cement.

The decision on Wednesday (Thursday NZ Time) represents a blow to the International Olympic Committee, which has already seen Boston and Hamburg abandon their 2024 bids, and is struggling to convince potential host cities that it is worth putting on the sporting extravaganza.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi had championed Rome's challenge, but he needed the backing of the city council to press ahead. Raggi's decision means only Paris, Los Angeles and Budapest are left in the running to stage the 2024 games.

GETTY IMAGES Revelations of systematic corruption involving Roman politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen in late 2014 prompted doubts about whether the city could handle an Olympic Games.

"It would be irresponsible for us to support this candidacy," said Raggi, whose anti-establishment 5-Star Movement took power for the first time in Rome after a landslide victory in local elections in June.

READ MORE: Cricket to feature in 2024 Olympics if Rome host

AP Peter Snell won gold at the 1960 Rome Olympics, the last time the city hosted the games.

"We have nothing against the Olympics and sport ... but we don't want sport to be an excuse for more rivers of cement in the city. We won't allow that."

Boston pulled out over financial concerns and the residents of Hamburg voted against that city's bid in a referendum. The 5-Star Movement had always voiced doubts about staging the sporting spectacular, but the Rome bid team and Italy's Olympic committee had held out hopes of changing Raggi's mind.

Italy's Olympic Committee chief Giovanni Malago had been scheduled to meet Raggi on Wednesday (Thursday NZT), but he left city hall after waiting for half an hour, saying she had not turned up.

Raggi, whose first months in charge of Rome have been chaotic, with key staffers leaving and several important posts still unfilled, said she had been delayed and regretted Malago's decision not to wait for her.

NO "CATHEDRALS IN THE DESERT"

She told reporters that the Olympics often ran over budget and said the city could not afford such a huge undertaking, adding it would have left Rome with sports arenas it did not need.

"We won't be forced to pay for more cathedrals in the desert for years to come. Romans don't want that," she said.

Revelations of systematic corruption involving Roman politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen in late 2014 prompted doubts about whether the city could handle work associated with the Olympics in a transparent way.

Rome had also bid to host the 2020 Games, but then-prime minister Mario Monti withdrew due to concerns over Italy's finances.

The Olympics movement is concerned the Games is losing its lustre, with a pattern of cities pulling out of bidding for both summer and winter Games after baulking at the huge investments required.

Brazil spent about US$12 billion on the Rio Games last month, which proved a sporting success but was marred by complaints over budget overruns and infrastructure delays.

The International Olympic Committee's "Agenda 2020" aimed to cut the cost of the Games and make bidding more attractive, but has failed to stop cities withdrawing their candidacies, scared off by the size, cost and complexity of the event.

The International Olympic Committee is due to select the 2024 host city in September 2017.

- Reuters