Sports administrators getting paid more than Olympic stars thanks to 'fat' system

Athletes' representative Heath Mills would like to see an independent review of sports spending, after revelations of a large gap separating the pay of administrators and athletes.

Olympic rowing champion Mahe Drysdale and outstanding sailor Jo Aleh told NZME they wanted more emphasis on athlete-coach funding, not system funding.

Figures indicated high performance sport boss Alex Baumann earned in excess of $400,000 in 2015 while Peter Miskimmin earned just below $400,000 as Sport New Zealand chief executive.

In contrast, athletes received performance enhancement grants (PEGs), from a high of $60,000 for a gold medallist, to $25,000 if in the world top 12.

Tweeting on Saturday, Cricket Players' Association chief executive Mills seemed shocked by the story.

"Wow, we knew this was an issue but had no idea the bureaucracy had grown so big ... and it's happened quickly," he said.

"It's a joke to infer the athletes don't want accountability for performance ... they do. The problem is the lack of it elsewhere!

#rpt the system of spending tax payer money has become very 'fat' ....would love to see it independently reviewed. — Heath Mills (@heathmmills) September 30, 2016

"The system of spending tax payer money has become very 'fat' ... would love to see it independently reviewed."

Mills is a New Zealand Athletes' Federation director, representing the interests of athletes in a range of spots, among them Olympic sports such as sevens, hockey and football.

"It might be the system is perfect, as it is," he said in an interview later. I'd like to see an independent review so we can ask the hard questions."

"More funding needs to go to the athlete and coach," Drysdale told NZME.

"Every dollar spent should come with the questions: 'Does this help the athlete win? Will it help improve results?' Those are the areas the money should be going to."

Drysdale, Aleh and shot putter Valerie Adams all wanted change, starting with Sport New Zealand and High Performance Sport New Zealand, which NZME said had 41 employees earning more than $100,000.

Baumann said giving everything to athletes wouldn't get results like New Zealand achieved in Rio, where 18 medals were won. PEGs gave athletes the flexibility to train.

He was a strong believer in performance accountability.

