Concerns a Trump presidency would imperil Los Angeles Olympic bid

GETTY IMAGES Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti officially launched his city's 2024 Olympic Games bid in 2015.

Twenty years after the United States last hosted a Summer Olympic Games, there is great concern within US Olympic circles that a Donald Trump presidency could severely damage the chances of the next U.S. candidate to host the Games.

Los Angeles is competing against Paris and Budapest for the right to host the 2024 Summer Olympics. The International Olympic Committee is scheduled to select one of those three cities on September 13, 2017, in Lima, Peru, which makes the next 10 months a particularly crucial time for all three cities trying to line up enough international support to win the Games.

No city vying for the Olympics ever wants controversy attached to its bid, and that's particularly the case for a US city, which always receives increased scrutiny simply because the United States is the Olympic world's greatest super power athletically, corporately and financially.

OLYMPICS.COM Los Angeles last hosted the Olympics in 1984.

A Trump presidency would make it very difficult for Los Angeles to try to win over IOC voters from Islamic and Latin countries, as well as female IOC members, four people involved with US Olympic efforts told USA TODAY Sports. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

They based their assessment on Trump's comments during the campaign about Muslims, Mexicans, immigrants and women, as well as his boast caught on videotape that he can sexually assault women.

One person said that a Trump victory on Election Day next Tuesday would be an 8 1/2 to 9 on a 10-point "catastrophe" scale for LA.'s chances. Another referred to it as "the ultimate disaster movie."

The US Olympic Committee tried to shelter its 2024 bid city from the nation's political headwinds by purposely avoiding Washington, DC, a perennial favourite, in favour initially of Boston, then L.A.

If Trump were elected, the officials said they would do their best to distance LA and the state of California from his presidency, focusing the IOC on the strong likelihood that California will have voted overwhelmingly in favor of Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Clinton and her husband, President Bill Clinton, were powerful proponents of Atlanta's successful bid for the 1996 Olympic Games, which they attended during Clinton's presidency.

In August at the Rio Olympics, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was asked about the impact of Trump and the election on LA's bid.

"An America that turns inward, like any country that turns inward, isn't good for world peace, isn't good for progress, isn't good for all of us," he said. "But the America that I saw in 1984, where the face of the world was on the sidewalks of my city, is something that can inspire a nation, not just a city."

Los Angeles is believed to have a strong chance to win the 2024 Games. The city has been a very successful host of the Olympics twice before, in 1932 and 1984.

The last Summer Olympics held in the United States were the 1996 Games in Atlanta. The last time either Olympics were held in the USA was in 2002, when Salt Lake City hosted the Winter Games.

