Olympic eventer Clarke Johnstone gets golden glow

CHRISTINE CORNEGE/ FAIRFAX NZ Clarke Johnstone with his Olympic horse Balmoral Sensation.

There are 24-carats that won't be going anywhere near one of New Zealand's leading Olympic horses.

A shoe which Balmoral Sensation wore in Rio has been plated in 24-carat gold as a keepsake for his rider Clarke Johnstone after their first Olympic Games.

The Matangi-based duo were the best placed New Zealand combination finishing sixth in Brazil.

CHRISTINE CORNEGE/FAIRFAX NZ Balmoral Sensation's gold plated shoe.

"Ritchie's [Balmoral Sensation] shoes came off after Rio and I got one scrubbed as much as possible, and brought it back to New Zealand. They are so strict on bringing horse gear into the country so it had to be very clean."

Johnstone sent the shoe down to Horseshoe Mementos who offered to plate it in Christchurch. He received it back six weeks later looking better than new.

TONY GENTILE Clarke Johnstone and Balmoral Sensation during the cross-country in Rio.

"I thought it was a nice idea, but when it arrived I couldn't believe how beautifully it had come up."

The business added special little touches by engraving it with Rio 2016 and the horse's name along with two shoe nails that are nestled in the display.

"It's quite nice that it's the shape of a heart, it is called a heart bar that type of shoe."

Johnstone is keen to show off the piece of unusual art to one of his biggest supporters.

"I should probably insure it first, but I'm probably going to take it to Wanaka for my grandma to have it for a little while she can't have it for too long, though.

"My grandma is a part owner of the horse and she just loves Ritchie and follows everything we do closely so I think she will like to hang onto that for awhile. But I will just keep it as a memory."

The horse just arrived home from the UK at the weekend and will be rested until January and Johnstone himself is in recovery mode after falling off another of his horses and suffered a broken shoulder and leg.

Johnson hopes to take Balmoral Sensation through to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where instead of gold shoes as a memento it's a gold medal.

