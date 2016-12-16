Ryan Lochte, fiancee announce pregnancy with underwater pics video

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid announce pregnancy.

Ryan Lochte has jumped in the pool to announce that he and fiancee Kayla Rae Reid are expecting a baby.

The Olympic swimmer and the former Playboy model shared pictures on Instagram of Lochte under water and kissing Reid's tiny baby bump.

Lochte says his "Christmas gift came early this year.'' Reid says, "Just when you think you think you have it all figured out, life always surprises you with blessings when least expect it.''

Ryan Lochte snared his sixth Olympic swimming gold medal but left Rio in disgrace.
JASON GETZ/USA TODAY

She added #weareprego to the post.

It has been a notable year for Lochte.

Ryan Lochte And Kayla Rae Reid Announce Pregnancy With Sexy Underwater Photos

He was caught in a fib about a drunken encounter during the Rio Olympics in August.

He was later harassed by protesters on stage while competing on ABC's ``Dancing with the Stars.''

Lochte and Reid announced their engagement in October.

 - AP

