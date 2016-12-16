Ryan Lochte, fiancee announce pregnancy with underwater pics

Ryan Lochte has jumped in the pool to announce that he and fiancee Kayla Rae Reid are expecting a baby.

The Olympic swimmer and the former Playboy model shared pictures on Instagram of Lochte under water and kissing Reid's tiny baby bump.

Lochte says his "Christmas gift came early this year.'' Reid says, "Just when you think you think you have it all figured out, life always surprises you with blessings when least expect it.''

JASON GETZ/USA TODAY Ryan Lochte snared his sixth Olympic swimming gold medal but left Rio in disgrace.

She added #weareprego to the post.

It has been a notable year for Lochte.

My Christmas gift came early this year, can't wait for next year! Best news I've ever received #CLOUD9 #excited #family #love #2017 A photo posted by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Dec 14, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

He was caught in a fib about a drunken encounter during the Rio Olympics in August.

He was later harassed by protesters on stage while competing on ABC's ``Dancing with the Stars.''

Lochte and Reid announced their engagement in October.

- AP