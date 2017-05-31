Tokyo organisers reach agreement on allocation of 2020 costs

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics reached a broad agreement Wednesday on the allocation of costs for the 2020 Games - which are expected to cost between NZ$18-21 billion.

The metropolitan, national and local governments of the seven prefectures and four other cities hosting events agreed on basic principles concerning cost sharing.

The seven prefectures hosting events are Hokkaido, Miyagi, Fukushima, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Shizuoka. The four other cities are Sapporo, Saitama, Chiba and Yokohama.

Representatives from seven prefectures expressed satisfaction that the organising committee and Tokyo Metropolitan Government will pay for expenditures to build temporary facilities for venues outside the capital.

Local governments had previously objected to the idea that they would have to shoulder part of the costs to build temporary facilities.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said the broad agreement was "a big step forward'' that would allow stakeholders to accelerate preparations toward staging a successful Olympics in 2020.

All the parties additionally agreed to set up a management committee for collaborative projects which aims to further reduce costs. The committee will regularly review the specific tasks related to games preparation and operation.

Organisers announced in December a rough estimate for the total cost of hosting the games of between 1.6 and 1.8 trillion yen (NZ$18-$21 billion).

