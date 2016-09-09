In stupidity, trust league players to egg-cel

Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita dramas show NRL has reached peak stupidity

GETTY IMAGES Jason Taumalolo has been charged with wilful damage for egging cars at a Townsville service station.

OPINION: It will surprise no-one when Strike Force Nuralda, the NSW police investigation into match-fixing in rugby league, discovers that criminal gangs have started issuing breach notices to their members to warn them against consorting with footballers. No self-respecting evil genius can afford to be seen with an NRL player now.

Has the NRL reached peak stupidity? You can never say never, but the actions of Andrew "F is for…" Fifita and Jason "Free Range" Taumalolo in the past week have been a fitting climax to what has been an all-time year.

You would have thought, back on Australia Day, that Mitchell Pearce had a lock on the Dummy M award for player of the year; but Pearce's action, allowing himself to be filmed simulating sex with a poodle, was a mere teaser for the main course. Omelette, anyone?

GETTY IMAGES Andrew Fifita's wrist bands are "a sign of a profound and possibly incurable stupidity:.

Since then, there have been many enthusiastic claimants. NRL stupidity is known to bear a direct correlation to audience ratings, so it can be certified that this year has been 15 per cent stupider than last year.

Consider the Dummy M contenders. Young Manly prop Liam Knight led the field early by spraying Aerogard into his mouth as a strategy to deal with a random breath test. Peak stupidity appeared to have been reached, but then came a long season leading to Taumalolo and Cowboys teammates being charged with wilful damage for egging cars at a Townsville service station on Wednesday night. (On the basis that he who is without sin should cast the first egg, an admission: I too have savoured the uniquely pleasurable splatter of ovum upon vehicle. There was nothing quite like it. And then I turned 12.)

Egg-gate, however, is a trivial matter compared with the more existential stupidities of the Parramatta Eels saga. No player's behaviour has ever been soft-soaped in the media as much as Kieran Foran's. Each indiscretion was treated as a "Hush, don't speak too loudly, Kieran's trying to get better".

And then Foran would be back on the punt with his pal Eddie Hayson. Where does the mental health explanation have the "health" taken out of it? When are actions simply mental?

Foran's behaviour was, like Sam Dastyari's, always a possibility of passing unnoticed in an environment where stupidity was the norm, and in Parramatta the tone was set, as should always be expected, by the club's board.

As everyone tried to outdo each other from the top down, new peaks were hit by Semi Radradra ("I'm in Fiji – I'm invisible!") with an honourable contribution by former Eel Jarryd Hayne ("I'm in Fiji too – I'm Jesus Christ!"). But Corey Norman put it all into context by being the guy that the gangsters gave the drugs to when they were trying to get into the Star casino.

Now, just to get a handle on this. Any group of ne'er-do-wells wanting to get through security are going to give their drugs to the biggest chump. What does it say that the NRL player was that chump? Some years ago, I was helping AFL footballer Ben Cousins write his life story.

Ben was honest and unsparing on himself. We were dealing with episodes in his life when he had close associations with criminal figures. He grew frustrated with me, because I was not getting it right on the page.

"Have I made them seem too dangerous?" I said.

"Nah, that's not it."

"Not dangerous enough?"

"Mate, you just don't get it.'

"Help me, Ben. I'm trying to show them the way you saw them."

"I know you are – but you're just not nailing it!"

"What am I not nailing?"

"Mate, what you don't understand is… These blokes have got shit for brains!"

"I'm showing them as being too smart?"

"Course you are! They're morons! Why else would they be crims?"

With that benchmark set, it was a low day for rugby league when criminal elements decided that Corey Norman was the dumbest guy in the room on their night out. And then, to prove them right, he sent out his sex video. Give that man a contract extension!

But peak stupidity still hadn't been reached. There was Dylan Walker, a player with a history of hand injuries, ruling himself out for a month by trying to open his front door with his fist. Coming up with a rails run were the New Zealand Warriors players self-medicating against general sadness by celebrating a big loss with Red Bull and pills.

Have we missed anybody out? Have we ever. The sad limitation on the Dummy Ms is the constraints of defamation laws. There is so much we can't say and can't even guess at. But even still, there are the known knowns, and the players have no monopoly on it.

The officials' weekly riffs on the obstruction law deserve a special category of Dummy M. The men in the Bunker have tried their best but generally have turned something simple into something as coherent as the orders coming out from under Berlin in April 1945.

This week, the game's judiciary has staked its own Dummy M claim by exonerating Jack Wighton from a shoulder-charge charge on the basis that his arms were connected to his body. In the greatest game of all – and yes, while we laugh at it, we love it and can't help admiring it — there surely are a few parts that are not connected to other parts.

But the best has been saved to last, with more stored up for the off-season. Fifita must surely win the Dummy M for his wrist bands supporting his mate Kieran Loveridge. Fifita's friends are his own business, and he ought to be able to visit whomever he likes.

But to publicly advertise the name of a one-punch killer is a sign of a profound and possibly incurable stupidity. For Fifita not to know how offensive his action was solidifies his claim for the Dummy M. Oh for the innocent days of Todd Carney's bubbler, Joel Monaghan's home video, Julian O'Neill's uncontrollable urges.

In terms of rugby league stupidity, the gift that promises to keep on giving is Strike Force Nuralda. I can put myself forward as a witness here, having been a spectator at both of the suspect Manly-Parramatta games. They were by some distance the most error-strewn, bumbling, chaotic displays of rugby league ever seen. Look at the tape.

But if anyone was trying to throw those matches, more than half of the players on both teams, the coaches, the physios and even the waterboys must come under suspicion. Is it possible for both clubs to be trying to throw a match? Look at the tape. Listen to the phone calls.

Manly and Parramatta have set a few new standards for a few things. Perhaps the wires got crossed somewhere. Eddie Hayson says those players wouldn't cheat on their girlfriends, let alone on their clubs, and he would probably know on both counts.

In all likelihood, the police interviewers will be canvassing degrees of stupidity that make the most shit-for-brains criminal figures look like masterminds. These things are all relative. Perhaps the police will have to conclude, in the end, that it's not cheating, it's not fixing, it's not even stupidity as they have previously understood it. It's just rugby league.

