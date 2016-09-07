The Chiefs stripper saga is over, but what next for Scarlette?

MAARTEN HOLL/Fairfax NZ NZ Rugby reveals the findings of its inquiry into the Chiefs stripper scandal.

The outcome of NZR enquiry into Chiefs stripper scandal has been announced and I don't think anyone will be too surprised by the findings.

NZR found absolutely no evidence to support the allegations of sexual impropriety. Management have taken responsibility for their lack of oversight of the season ending event.

NZR has not issued a blanket ban on strippers or 'Mad Monday' celebrations, but processes will be put in place to ensure future events are of a more appropriate nature.

Maarten Holl Chiefs coach Dave Rennie and the team will have to work hard to rebuild their community standing after the stripper scandal.

If NZRU CEO Steve Tew's suggestions are anything to go by, the Chiefs can look forward to more of a 'Mild Monday' family - friendly food based celebration as opposed to the usual alcohol-fuelled season ender bender next year.

READ MORE:

* Chiefs coach says the team is tarnished

* Major sponsor cuts tie with Chiefs as findings revealed

* Chiefs players 'far from blameless' in stripper scandal

* Mad Monday stripper alleges Chiefs foul play

* Chiefs stripper scandal inquiry widens

* 'Scarlette' dropped for breach of Strippers R Us rules

In such an event, the food will most certainly not be provided by My Food Bag who have pulled their of the team as a whole, but will continue to sponsor some individual players and their families.

MAARTEN HOLL Chiefs CEO Andrew Flexman issued an apology to fans.

The players have collectively accepted responsibility and have apologised to supporters, sponsors and colleagues. Just not to Scarlette, the stripper at the centre of all of this.

Now the Chiefs will have to work hard to repair their somewhat sullied reputation. And come the beginning of the 2017 Super Season, I believe it'll be somewhat forgotten about - it will be back to business for the Chiefs as usual. But what about Scarlette?

Scarlette, who has since lost her position with her former bookers Strippers R Us, has also issued a statement, expressing her disappointment but not surprise at the findings.

MARTY MELVILLE/PHOTOSPORT NZRU CEO Steve Tew fronted at a press conference to reveal the findings of the Chiefs investigation.

Whilst opinions of all kind were being bandied about - not all of them favourable about the Chiefs either - there was little regard and a lot of judgement of Scarlette from the get go, simply because she is a female who strips for a living.

I was actually dumbfounded by the comments made at the beginning of this whole saga - firstly by the Chiefs' chief executive Andrew Flexman about Scarlette.​

"You have got to remember this is one person's accusation and her standing in the community and culpability is not beyond reproach."

Because, you know, women who work in the adult entertainment industry cannot possibly possess any other moral qualities.

Yes, he has since apologised for the comment, as has Chiefs sponsor Gallagher Group executive Margaret Comer for her deplorable comment that "If a woman takes her clothes off and walks around in a group of men, what are we supposed to do if one of them touches her?"

Well, at the very least - we could expect that said group of men would know to respect the professionalism of another type of industry professional.

Professional athletes and teams work extremely hard, they put their bodies on the line day in, day out and carry not only the pressure of performance in the game but also the personal responsibility to their organisations and public responsibility to their communities.

I don't see anything wrong with them having these kind of all out, blow out end of season celebrations.

I don't see anything wrong with hiring an adult entertainer.

I don't see anything wrong with individuals who work professionally as adult entertainers. Nor does their choice to do so make them any less of a valuable member of society then an one else.

Where I see this having gone wrong is having a lone woman within an alcohol-fuelled group of men, where one or a few of them understood extra services were available, but for an added fee.

A message to our fans from Andrew Flexman and Dave Rennie. pic.twitter.com/LcJ0JfCPRq — Chiefs Rugby (@ChiefsRugby) September 7, 2016

Scarlette had agreed - against standard policy - to providing an extra service or services, but without a minder, which to me should be standard stripper protocol when entertaining large groups.

But now that everyone is thinking clearly, and after today's findings, the Chiefs' lives pretty much go back to normal, having now apologised to everyone except the actual individual who deserves one, kind of like another situation involving an NRL player and an actress a couple of years ago.

But Scarlette's life won't just go back to normal.

She'll have to live with the negative media and public scrutiny she was subjected to.

She'll have to live with clear memories of the night itself and if she decides to continue in the same line of work, she'll have to find another agency that I hope will have more stringent measures for protection for their entertainers. Especially in large group situations.

Those involved have learned a lot, I'm sure. Most of all I hope that we've all learned something from this. That women who are professional adult entertainers are no less worthy of respect than men who are professional sportsmen.

And Scarlette, if you read this, I'm sorry you never got that nor the apology you deserve.​