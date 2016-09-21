Punt on Wallabies and women

Peter FitzSimons gives his advice on Australia's sporting stocks

GETTY IMAGES Israel Folau's stocks have dipped this season.

OPINION: As if you didn't know, it is time – as the flood of muddied oafs begins to recede, and the tide of flanelled fools has not fully engulfed all – for your humble correspondent's annual look at which sporting stocks to buy, sell, and hold.

From the blue chips to the mid-order to the speculators, you have come to the right place for advice.

Why, look at the fortune you made last year by listening to me when I told you sell Jarryd Hayne stocks, even when he was still with the 49ers!

GETTY IMAGES Don't be fooled by Blake Austin's "weird beard'', says Peter FitzSimons.

"His shares have already fallen from a high of $20 just two months ago, to $3 now, and they are still falling," I wrote.

"Right now the NFL has had a really close look at him and said, NO. Wait till he falls to $2, at which point he'll sign for the Roosters, and you can double your money overnight."

Wasn't that on the money? Huh? Huh? HUH? Apart from the Roosters thing, I mean?

GETTY IMAGES Robert Allenby is at the sell, sell, sell mark on Peter FitzSimons' share review.

Hayne is indeed selling at $4.20 right now, down from $5 last week, before the whole bikie thing broke.

He is fabulous when he fires, and no doubt about it, there's just too much of the loose cannon about him.

Meanwhile, don't forget, I also told you last year: "I would get shares in GWS Giants ... They are on the rise. Any shares you have in the Gold Coast Suns, you may as well give them away – a shambles."

Those who listened, made a fortune – and might double their money again, if the Giants can go to the grand final and win it! Those who ignored me, probably invested in Clive Palmer, too, so they would have gone broke anyway.

I also told you to buy Ben Simmons at just 45c. "BUY Big," I wrote.

"He's an Australian, he plays for Louisiana State University Tigers and he is about to be one of the top picks for the NBA Draft. Plays as well as Andrew Bogut, but you don't have to try so hard to really like him!"

And I was right again! The No 1 draft pick for the Philadelphia 76ers now has a stock price of $25.57, has just signed a $US20 million with a sports shoe company, and his stock is still rising!

OK, and so on to this year's advice.

Wallabies. $3. Buy. I know, I know. Against the All Blacks, particularly, the Wallabies were All Ordinaries, and they did lose six matches in a row this season. But that is why they are such a good buy now. The doom and gloom has driven this once blue chip stock too low. They will come back. They always do.

Israel Folau. $8. Sell. Something's wrong. When he was on fire, he was always like a man among boys. Lately, he's just a very good player.

Canberra Raiders. $9. Buy. Just two years ago you could buy these shares for $1 a share and get a set of steak knives thrown in with them. If you bought then, you could be rolling in profits now. But no one who has those shares is selling, and there are strong arguments for buying. If you had to pick one team right now to begin a dynasty, it is them – whatever happens against the Storm this weekend. And get every Blake Austin share at $8, while you can. Don't be fooled by the weird beard. The Raiders five-eighth is fabulous. He is not yet the heir to Johnathan Thurston – that position is filled by daylight – but he is next cab along. Meantime, buy Storm at $15 and sell the Bunker even at 50c. If you have any Eddie Hayson shares, burn them, and deny you ever had them. Burn the clothes you were wearing at the time you touched them.

Domestic soccer. $4. Buy, I guess. I'm just not sure about the A-League. My impression is that it was absolutely roaring a couple of years ago, but seems to have come a bit off the boil since? By all means send in angry emails – it helps pass the time – but that is my impression. But still buy the Socceroos at $19. They are coming good, and I think the lead-in to the World Cup has begun, so even knuckle-dragging Neanderthals will soon be giving a bugger.

AFL. $30. Buy. Just buy. Keeps going from strength to strength. And the decision to start the GWS Giants shows just how wise their administration is. In the meantime, buy Essendon at $3 who are on their way back, and sell Hawthorn at $8, as they clearly have no juice left in their lemon.

Buddy Franklin. $10. Sell. He's valuable. He's playing fabulously well. Since arriving in Sydney he's generated wins, media coverage and memberships. He's been a great success. It is just hard to see how he can go much higher than right now. And I still can't see how the Swans can get back the $10 million they committed over nine years.

Women's sport. $15. Buy big. All of netball, AFL, and rugby sevens are rising fast. The netball is shortly going to be on Channel Nine, and with that precious oxygen of free-to-air coverage will start to flare. Women's AFL, too, is just starting to take off, and the women's rugby sevens are already STARS, and are well known to provide a fabulous sporting spectacle. While I think of it, can the ARU organise to bring the NZ women's sevens over here, so our women can play them, and run them ragged, before running up a cricket score? Wouldn't we turn up at the Olympic Stadium in our tens of thousands just to watch that for, like the next 14 YEARS?

Golf? Buy Jason Day at $30 and sell Robert Allenby at 22c.

And finally, in tennis, sell Nick Kyrgios at $4 as being just too much like hard work to have anything to do with, and buy Bernard Tomic at $3, as the first green buds of maturity start to sprout.

Good luck, and happy investing!

- Sydney Morning Herald