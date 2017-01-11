You'd understand Rory McIlroy's Olympics decision if you grew up in Northern Ireland

GETTY IMAGES Rory McIlroy hits off the 16th tee during the Ryder Cup last year.

OPINION: Growing up in Northern Ireland is to grow accustomed to blurred lines and contradictions.

It is little wonder that most people don't understand 'the North', Ulster, 'our wee province' - no matter what you want to call it.

If you tell them, for example, that when Ireland rugby captain Rory Best drives from his home town to put on that green jersey he has to change currency before he buys a coffee in Dublin, they look at you as if you are trying to explain wave theory.

REUTERS Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays a tee shot in Shanghai last October.

"But he's Irish," they say.

"Well, sort of. Northern Irish. It's a different country."

"So what happened to their rugby team?"

"Northern Ireland? They don't have one. But they have their own football team."

"Is that the Protestant one?"

"No, they have Catholics who play for them too. Although the Ireland team - the southern one - is currently coached by a Catholic from Northern Ireland. Who used to play for Northern Ireland."

"Right."

And so on it goes. You have to be from there to get it.

So when Rory McIlroy said this week that he chose not to go to the Olympics because of the impossible position it put him in, I applauded.

His Zika excuse always sounded like rubbish. Really, he was in an unwinnable position: he's Northern Irish but he was being forced to choose between Ireland and Great Britain before playing at Rio. "Nightmare," as the Northern Irish would say.

Let me explain as best I can. When it comes to sporting events such as the Olympics, Northern Ireland essentially ceases to exist. You have to throw your lot in with either Ireland or Great Britain.

But here's the thing: you don't feel entirely part of either. Not really.

My experience differs slightly from McIlroy in that I'm a Protestant from the north, but like McIlroy I've always felt Northern Irish. Part of a small, odd, little club that's been through some awful times and has black humour at its core.

Not Ireland, not Britain. Not U2, not Coldplay. We're talking the Undertones here.

And even if McIlroy did feel aligned to either Ireland or Britain, and picked one over the other, his life would have changed for the worse. Even an Olympics gold medal with a score of 59 would not have made up for the level of grief he would have suffered back home.

I know where McIlroy's from. It's a nice place, and I grew up about a 45-minute drive away in a place called Portadown.

But I know there are enough - excuse the vernacular - 'head-the-balls' (look it up) to make life uncomfortable for a sportsman in Northern Ireland who is seen to have made a political decision. It would stay with him his entire life. One side of the political/religious divide would always feel affronted.

McIlroy doesn't need that. He's a popular man in his homeland. They are proud of how the kid who speaks just like they do conquered the world.

His connection with the Ulster rugby club is strong. In fact, he has been afforded laps of honour at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast during half-time intervals.

Why jeopardise this? His decision not to go to the Olympics was spot on. McIlroy looked after himself, his family, his friends. He didn't give the head-the-balls a chance, and he didn't become anyone's pawn.

It's easy to characterise McIlroy as a petulant, overpaid sportsman who got too big for his boots in rejecting the Olympics. But let me tell you it's wrong.

This is a young man who was put in a tough decision and walked his own path. Good shot, Rory.

