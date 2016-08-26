Murray apologises to selector over claims

Dual Olympic gold medallist Eric Murray apologises to wronged rowing selector

GETTY IMAGES Eric Murray and Hamish Bond won their second consecutive Olympic gold medal in the men's pair at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Double Olympic gold medal-winner Eric Murray has confirmed rowing selector Barrie Mabbott wasn't present in a controversial meeting that threatened to split New Zealand's superstar pair.

In an autobiography of Murray and famed crewmate Hamish Bond, The Kiwi Pair, Murray described a meeting that challenged his desire to return to New Zealand from Europe for the birth of his son prior to the 2011 World Rowing Championships.

He faced opposition at a meeting that included selector Conrad Robertson, high performance manager Alan Cotter and coach Dick Tonks.

In the book, Murray claimed Mabbott was also present.

READ MORE: NZ win u-23 world champs gold

However, minutes from the meeting have confirmed Mabbott was not in attendance, with Mabbott being a junior selector at the time. Murray has rung Mabbott to apologise for the error.

In the book, Murray said that convener of selectors Robertson told him "men didn't come home from war just because women were having children".

"It was the most insane thing I had ever heard, in the worst meeting of my life," Murray said.

"To see my wife demeaned in that way because we'd chosen to have a baby was absolutely appalling."

Rowing NZ chief executive Simon Peterson said Robertson was handed a warning over his actions and Rowing NZ apologised to Murray and his wife Jackie.

Robertson remains the convener of selectors, although Peterson added: "There's a review of selectors and selection at the end of the Olympic cycle, which is now, so everything is up for review, including his role as convener."

* An earlier version of this story reported Barrie Mabbott was at the 2011 meeting to decide whether Eric Murray could return home. We accept Mabbott was not at the meeting, nor was he a selector at that time.

- Stuff