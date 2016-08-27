More medals for NZ rowers

More medals for young New Zealand rowers at under-23 world championships

GETTY IMAGES Jackie Kiddle teamed up with Lucy Jonas to win silver for New Zealand in the lightweight women's double at the under-23 world championships.

New Zealand has added to its medal haul at the under-23 world rowing championships in the Netherlands after the men's quad and lightweight women's double both claimed silver.

Following on from the men's coxed four raced golden triumph and the men's coxless four's bronze a day earlier, two more Kiwi crews powered their way onto the podium in Rotterdam on Friday (Saturday NZ time).

The men's quad of Jordan Parry, Cameron Crampton, Oliver Stephens and Jack O'Leary produced a superb second half of the race in their A final to take silver.

Fourth at the halfway mark of their A final, they pushed their way up to third after 1500m and at the finish line were just 0.48 seconds behind eventual winners Australia.

Lucy Jonas and Jackie Kiddle stormed home in similar fashion in the A final of the lightweight women's double.

The New Zealand duo were fourth at 500m and third at 1000m and 1500m before gaining another place over the latter 500m to finish two seconds behind the Netherlands.

Just 0.31 seconds separated the Kiwi team from another medal on the second day of finals, the women's eight crossing the line in fourth.

Women's single sculler Luka Ellery was fifth in the B final of that class.

New Zealand could well double its gold medal tally later on Saturday at the event, which doubles as the senior world championships for non-Olympic classes.

The reigning world champion in the lightweight women's single, Zoe McBride defends that crown in the A final at 10.25pm (NZ time) after notching up a commanding win in her semifinal.

