Walsh sets NZ record

New Zealand shot put ace Tom Walsh scores big win at Diamond League in Paris

Olympic bronze medallist Tom Walsh has scored a notable win in his first event post-Rio.

The Kiwi shot putter set a new New Zealand and Oceania outdoor record when claiming the win at the prestigious Diamond League event in Paris on Sunday morning (NZ time).

Walsh recorded a throw of exactly 22 metres to break the mark and notch a new personal best.

The throw came in the final round, after he'd earlier gone past the previous best mark with a throw of 21.81m in the second round.

The final throw allowed Walsh to take the meeting victory over Olympic champion Ryan Crouser of the United States by just a centimetre.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Crouser won gold with an Olympic record put of 22.52m, with Walsh third behind Joe Kovacs of the US (21.78m) with a throw of 21.36m

 

