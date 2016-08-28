McBride defends world title

New Zealand rower Zoe McBride wins world championship gold again in Rotterdam

BRUCE JENKINS / PHOTOSPORT.NZ Zoe McBride after defending her world championship title in Rotterdam.

Zoe McBride's disappointment at not making the Rio Olympics will have been lessened somewhat by another world championship gold.

The Kiwi lightweight women's single sculler defended her world championship title in Rotterdam on Saturday night (NZ time).

Competing at the 2016 world champs that are staged for boats that are not Olympic classes, the Nelson athlete won gold ahead ahead of Emma Fredh of Sweden and Katherine Sauks of Canada.

McBride had to fend off a stern challenge from Fredh to win by just 0.67 seconds in a time of eight minutes 28.45 seconds.

McBride won the senior lightweight women's single scull world title in Aiguebelette, France, last year and also set a new world's best time for the class during the 2015 season.

She was a major contender for a place in the NZ lightweight women's double sculls boat for the Rio Olympics, but missed out on selection behind dual world champions in the class, Julia Edward and Sophie MacKenzie. The Kiwi crew finished out of the medals at the Rio Olympics however when fourth in the A final.

McBride was the only New Zealander in action at the senior world champs, while four Kiwi crews won medals at the under-23 world champs held at the same regatta.

- Stuff