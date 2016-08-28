Kaepernick sits to make a stand

NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick protests US anthem over oppression of minorities

REUTERS Colin Kaepernick said he was not worried about fallout from his protest.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is refusing to stand for the US anthem before games because he believes the United States oppresses African Americans and other minorities.

Kaepernick sat on the team's bench on Saturday (NZ time) during the anthem before the 49ers hosted the Green Bay Packers in a pre-season game. He later explained his reasoning in an interview with NFL Media.

``I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," Kaepernick said. ``To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said that ``players are encouraged but not required to stand during the playing of the national anthem."

The 49ers issued a statement saying Americans have the right to protest or support the anthem.

``The national anthem is and always will be a special part of the pre-game ceremony," the team said. ``It is an opportunity to honor our country and reflect on the great liberties we are afforded as its citizens. In respecting such American principles as freedom of religion and freedom of expression, we recognize the right of an individual to choose to participate, or not, in our celebration of the national anthem."

There was a wide mixture of reactions on Twitter.

I thought I'd never say this but @Kaepernick7 is now my favorite @NFL player and I will root for the goddamn @49ers when he's the QB. — Brant Robertson (@brant_robertson) August 28, 2016 I see both sides. Dissing the flag is sacrilege to me, but freedom of expression is what this country's all about. #ColinKaepernick — Trevor Parker (@TrevorParker12) August 28, 2016 @Kaepernick7 makes millions in this country, yet refuses to stand for our national anthem and show respect. — Taylor Roth (@taylorroth1234) August 28, 2016

Kaepernick, who is biracial, was adopted and raised by white parents. He has been outspoken on his Twitter account on civil rights issues and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kaepernick is not the first US-based athlete to use the anthem for protest. In 1996, NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf refused to stand for the anthem, saying the United States had a history of tyranny and doing so would conflict with his Islamist beliefs. The NBA initially suspended Abdul-Rauf for his stance before it was lifted when he said he would stand and pray silently during the song.

Kaepernick said he was not worried about any potential fallout from his protest.

``This is not something that I am going to run by anybody," he told NFL Media. ``I am not looking for approval. I have to stand up for people that are oppressed. ... If they take football away, my endorsements from me, I know that I stood up for what is right."

Kaepernick is in competition to win back the starting quarterback job in San Francisco that he lost to Blaine Gabbert last season. He made his first appearance of the pre-season on Saturday after missing two games with a tired shoulder. He finished 2 for 6 for 14 yards and added 18 yards on four runs.

- AP