Parker's brother to make debut

Joseph Parker's younger brother John to make professional boxing debut on heavyweight's undercard

Joseph Parker's younger brother John will make his professional boxing debut on the star heavyweight's undercard on October 1.

John Parker will fight at a catchweight of 85kg against an opponent still to be confirmed.

Joseph fights Russian giant Alexander Dimitrenko in south Auckland as he tunes up for his mandatory challenge to Anthony Joshua's IBF belt.

John, 21, was a highly regarded amateur who has been overshadowed by the rapid progress of his sibling in the world heavyweight ranks.

John is being coached by his father Dempsey for his return to the ring.

Joseph has been full of encouragement for his younger brother to put the gloves back on.

John is ever-present alongside Joseph for the 24-year-old's fights in New Zealand and has also travelled overseas as a key component of "Team Parker".

"Everyone I have spoken to about John has described him as being an exceptional talent in the amateur ranks. It's going to be fascinating to see how he goes on his pro debut," promoter Dean Lonergan of Duco Events said.

The company has announced some of the undercard for the next promotion at the Manukau Events Centre.

They include rising heavyweight Junior Fa, the last person to beat Joseph Parker from their rivalry in their amateur days.

Joseph's training partner Izu Ugonoih will also fight as well as Christchurch welterweight Bowyn Morgan and Dave Letele, the Brown Buttabean.

