Can Lochte dance back to glory?

Ryan Lochte joins Dancing with the Stars, says Rio 'robbery' scandal was overblown

GETTY IMAGES Ryan Lochte is looking to overhaul his tarnished image.

Disgraced US swimmer Ryan Lochte is hoping to dance his way back into the public's good books, after his fabricated tale of a gunpoint robbery in Rio de Janeiro cast a pall over the United States' Olympic success earlier this month.

As widely predicted, Lochte has joined the next season of Dancing With the Stars - as he maintains his lie about being robbed was "blown out of proportion".

Dancing With the Stars - in which celebrities are paired with professional ballroom dancers and voted off by the public - has been a popular venue for those seeking a comeback or trying to change their public image. Past contestants have included Bristol Palin, daughter of the 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, and singer Donny Osmond.

LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS Ryan Lochte's fabricated tale saw him swiftly fall out of favour with US media.

Other Dancing With the Stars contestants this season will include former Texas governor Rick Perry, model Amber Rose (who you may know as Kanye West's ex), rapper Vanilla Ice (of Ice Ice Baby fame), and several other athletes, including 16-year-old US Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, former NFL star Calvin Johnson and IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe.

READ MORE:

* Lochte faces Rio summons

* Will Lochte join Dancing with the Stars?

* Four sponsors dump Lochte

* Lochte could be axed from US swim team

* Lochte takes blame for fake 'robbery' story



MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS US gymnast Laurie Hernandez, who won silver in the balance beam event, will compete against Lochte.

Lochte, 32, was dropped by four of his major sponsors after admitting he "overexaggerated" a tale about being held at gunpoint with three other swimmers after a party during the Olympics.

Brazilian police said in reality, the group destroyed a service station bathroom and urinated in public, and have recommended that Lochte be charged with falsely reporting a crime. He is set to be summonsed to appear in a Rio court.

In the days after the incident, two of his Olympic teammates, Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger, were pulled off a plane by police as they tried to fly out of Brazil, while a third, James Feigen, was made to pay a massive fine before being allowed to leave the country - all while Lochte was safely back in the United States.

DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS What's rapper Vanilla Ice been doing since the 90s? Hopefully practising his dance moves.

The swimmer, who was vilified over the incident, did not say whether he planned to return to Brazil to face the charges.

"I think it's everyone blowing this way out of proportion. I think that's what happened," Lochte told Good Morning America on Tuesday, when asked whether he had embarrassed the United States with his actions.

"Like I said, I did lie about that one part," said Lochte, referring to his claim that a gun was held to his head. "I take full responsibility. I'm human. I made a mistake. A very big mistake."

DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS Model Amber Rose is also competing on the show.

"Everyone has got to be sick and tired about hearing about this. I just want to move forward," added Lochte, his silver-dyed hair now returned to a more natural brown.

The 12-time Olympic medallist said he wasn't just joining the show to try to curry favour with an upset public, adding that his appearance was under discussion before he went to the Rio Games.

"I'm definitely really excited. This is completely new for me," he said in a statement.

"I think it's time for me to hang up the Speedo and put on my dancing shoes and get in that ballroom.

"I'm going to treat this kind of like going into the Olympics ... You train for so long and you have that one shot to put it all out there, and I think that's what I'm going to do."

After the London Olympics in 2012 he was given his own, short-lived reality TV show, What Would Ryan Lochte Do?.

- Reuters