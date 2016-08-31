South Korea swimming coach quits over spy cam scandal

GETTY IMAGES Ahn Jong-taek maintained he and other coaches didn't know what went on.

The head coach of South Korea's national team has resigned as police investigate allegations that two male swimmers secretly filmed female swimmers after installing a spy camera in their locker room at a training facility in 2013.

Ahn Jong-taek, who was named head coach in 2012, felt responsible for what allegedly happened under his watch, but maintained he and other coaches didn't know what went on, said Park Seong-su, an official from the Korean Olympic Committee.

READ MORE:

* Eye on the spies: Hamilton City Council on pervert alert

* Students are using 'smart' spy technology to cheat in exams

* North Korea fires three ballistic missiles in show of force

Police in Seoul have been investigating two former national team swimmers over the allegations, and said one of them has admitted installing a camera at the national training facility in Jincheon, central South Korea, and discarding it after footage was taken.

Police said the other swimmer, who according to Park was one of the athletes representing South Korea at the recent Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, has denied involvement.

Police are currently analysing the laptop computer of the swimmer who confessed, to see whether the footage was leaked to the internet.

Police and the KOC didn't name the swimmers.

The KOC has launched an independent investigation into the allegations. It also sent a team of experts to the Jincheon facility on Tuesday and also to the national team's training center in Seoul on Wednesday to search for spy cameras, but didn't find any, Park said.

- AP