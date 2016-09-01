MLB pitcher Zach McAllister takes stunning hacky-sack style catch off his calf video

Zach McAllister is sure to be icing his calf after taking one of the more spectacular catches you will ever see.

The Cleveland Indians pitcher was mid-follow through when his opponent drilled what would have been a line drive straight back at him.

With his planted left left leg, McAllister ended up stopping the ball, sending it flying into the air behind his head.

Cleveland Indians pitcher Zach McAllister took a stunning catch.
USA TODAY SPORTS

Cleveland Indians pitcher Zach McAllister took a stunning catch.

He then turned and safely took the catch, without showing the slightest limp.

READ MORE:
Tyson helps himself to ice cream
Machine gun McGregor
The crazy tennis of Gael Monfils

We're not sure if he was actually trying to avoid the ball, but either way, McAllister will remember that one for a while, or at least until the bruising goes down.

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

sport headlines

Stunning hacky-sack style catch video

Kiwis score date with Jay Leno

Carrington's legion of child fans video

St Hilda's celebrate South Island triumph

Smail surges into the lead

Upsets and drama at US Open

Stags not daunted by challenge video

Grimaldi leaps into Rio Games video

Maranta is 'worst signing' ever

Cullen leaves Mystics

What Choux Want makes comeback

Two changes for Lions

NFL executives show hate for Kaepernick

All Whites assistant resigns

Time to take on the country's best video

Ad Feedback
special offers