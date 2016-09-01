MLB pitcher Zach McAllister takes stunning hacky-sack style catch off his calf

Your browser does not support iframes.

Zach McAllister is sure to be icing his calf after taking one of the more spectacular catches you will ever see.

The Cleveland Indians pitcher was mid-follow through when his opponent drilled what would have been a line drive straight back at him.

With his planted left left leg, McAllister ended up stopping the ball, sending it flying into the air behind his head.

USA TODAY SPORTS Cleveland Indians pitcher Zach McAllister took a stunning catch.

He then turned and safely took the catch, without showing the slightest limp.

READ MORE:

* Tyson helps himself to ice cream

* Machine gun McGregor

* The crazy tennis of Gael Monfils

We're not sure if he was actually trying to avoid the ball, but either way, McAllister will remember that one for a while, or at least until the bruising goes down.

- Stuff